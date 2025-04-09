Jokowi will be against a person who propagates the question of the false diploma





Solo, kompas.com – The 7th presidential lawyer for the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), envisages legal measures linked to repeated questions concerning the accusations of false diplomas. This was transmitted after the legal team met Jokowi at his residence, on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java (Central Java), Wednesday 9/4/2025). “There is nothing too specific, more for general things. We also discuss questions and exchanges of thoughts. With regard to the diploma of Pak Jokowi, it is the one who is later very widely discussed in the media,” said Jokowi's legal advisor Jacob Hasibuan. Read also: two ASNS laughing during Apple, Central Bengkulu Regent: Regent Just Talking is not careful Jacob, who is the son of Otto Hasibuan, explained that the accusation of this false diploma has been circulating for a long time, even since 2023, through a case in the district court of Jakarta Central (district court of central Jakarta). However, the trial was won by the Jokowi legal team. “We have won, and the opponent's trial has also lost. In fact, we are also confused why there are still parties that question the authenticity of the Pak Jokowi diploma,” added Jacob. His opinion was reinforced by the confirmation of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) which brought clarifications linked to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. “We see that the authorized agency, including UGM, made a clear declaration. It is true, the diploma is valid and Mr. Jokowi is a former UGM,” he said. Although the question has been clarified, the accusation continues to emerge even after Jokowi is no longer president. Jacob also explained that at that time, his party envisaged legal measures against the spreader of the issue. “We are considering legal measures because we see that there are elements that are starting to use the path outside the law. This has been very directed by the propagation of false news, which is more to slander, and we want to avoid it,” he explained. According to Jacob, the consideration to take into account was discussed with Jokowi, since the legal team has received power for two years ago. “In fact, for two years, Mr. Jokowi did not want to do anything, perhaps because he already knew the nature of the problem,” said Jacob. “Now, even if he is no longer the president, the attack on him still occurs personally. We now assess that it is time to consider legal measures,” said Jacob.

