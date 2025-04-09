Trump tells the Americans “Be cool!” In China, the EU retaliated with prices





China imposes 84% ​​prices for us when the leaders have just retaliated

President Donald Trump said countries were trying to negotiate, while China has imposed 84% prices on American imports.

Washington president Donald Trump said to the Americans on Wednesday to “be cool!” And its administration minimized an escalation of the trade war while China and the European Union responded to its steep prices with reprisal prices on American exports.

“Be cool! Everything will work well. The United States will be larger and better than ever! Trump said in an article on his social media network Truth Social. He added later:” This is the perfect time to buy !!! “”

Trump's comments occurred after China retaliated with Trump prices at 104% on Chinese imports, which entered into force on Wednesday, with 84% of American export prices. Later, the EU said that it would impose 25% prices on a range of American exports in a first cycle of countermeasures to meet universal prices of 25% of Trump on steel and aluminum.

Tit-for-tat samples have strengthened the concerns of business leaders and economists concerning a possible recession. But the Treasury Secretary Scott is minimized the impact of Chinas reprisal prices on American exports and said that a trade war between the United States and Beijing is a loser for them.

They are the excess country. Their exports to the United States are our exports to China five times so that they can increase their prices, but then what? Bessent said in an interview on Wednesday morning on Fox News.

Bessent called it unhappy, China does not want to negotiate trade policy with the United States because they are the worst offenders of the international trading system.

In further remarks to the American Bankers Association, Bessent has suggested that the United States and other allies could possibly approach China about a potential trade agreement, but only after the Trump administration first concluded agreements with Japan, South Korea and other countries on prices.

In the end, we can probably conclude an agreement with our allies, with the other countries where they were good military allies, not perfect economic allies, then we can approach China as a group, said Bessent.

Bessent, defending the prices, says it is the “main street tour”

China is not one of the 70 countries that have contacted the United States to conclude a trade agreement after Trumps' universal prices announced last week. Complete universal rates, including samples from China, started on Wednesday.

The Trump administration has already started negotiations with South Korea and Japan. Bessent said the administration also meets a delegation from Vietnam.

Bessent warned that any country that aligns in China on the United States on trade would make a serious mistake. It would be to cut your throat, “he said.

Trumphas argued that higher prices that seek to go back decades of globalization are essential to rejuvenate the national manufacturing sectors in decline in America and create a fair playground with other countries, led by China, which impose prices for American exports.

Addressing the Bankers group, besing a billionaire who made a fortune as a hedge fund manager and the investor defended Trump's economic policies by asserting “It is the turn of the main street” to see economic growth.

“In the past four years, mainly since I started my career in Wall Street, Wall Street has become richer than ever, and he continued to grow and fend for himself,” said Bessent. “But for the next four years, the Trump Agenda is focused on Main Street.”

