The two largest exporters in the world are faced with Trump prices very differently. Here is why.
London president Donald Trump has turned the world economy upside down by slapping the world's rates, including his two largest China exporters and the European Union. One resumed while the other seems to breathe.
While Beijing has promised to fight until the end of an increasingly ferocious trade war, the European Union adopted an apparently more methodical approach, voting on Wednesday only for an answer to unjustified and damaging import taxes on steel and aluminum that Trump announced in February.
While the criticisms denounce the lack of agility of the EUS as an glacial response of a bureaucracy to the exercise and perhaps even a disadvantage of democracy itself defends it as nuanced and in the long term.
Unpertified countermeasures announced on Wednesday comes into force on April 15. But the 27 member states of the block still deliberate how to react to the prices of white houses in the world which collapsed the stock prices during last week, affirming that they promote negotiation in relation to remuneration.
China's policies, on the other hand, are largely dictated by a man president XI Jinping who aggressively countered. Earlier Wednesday, Beijing increased reprisal rates on all 84%American products, promising to fight until the end of this painful conflict.
There is not a good answer to Trumps prices, said Pranesh Narayanan, a researcher at the Public Policy Research Institute, a reflection group in London. China and the EU have a different set of objectives, different geopolitical relations with the United States and various decision-making processes.
Trump describes both Beijing and Brussels as competitors a departure from the previous presidents who considered Europeans as business partners, cultural and military allies and friends. He has exaggerated several times and falsely the commercial deficits of the two, warning that reprisals will come up against even more extreme measures.
Some trumps teams are categorical, it is a policy, rather than a negotiation tactic; The president himself suggested the opposite.
These countries are calling us, kissing my ass, Trump said on Tuesday at a dinner in Washington.
He called on China to follow suit, writing Tuesday in a social article of truth that we are waiting for their appeal. It will happen!
But there is little evidence that China plans to blink first.
Last week, he equaled the new price of 34% of Trump, then went on the 50% increase on Wednesday, the president said that he would impose if China did not withdraw his first reprisals.
The Chinese finance ministry said that Trumps escalation was a serious violation of the legitimate rights and interests of Chinas, a serious damage to the multilateral trade system based on rules and a serious impact on the stability of world economic order.
China hides for a long period of trade tensions in the hope that they will be able to survive the American team, said Rick Waters, a former diplomat of the State Department who is now the director of Carnegie China based in Singapore.
The Chinese are proud. They have a history of humiliation in the hands of the foreign powers, he said. And I think these types of tactics play in their defensive instincts.
Unlike rule XIS, EUS member states 27 must agree on commercial policy by the majority of two thirds.
It is not easy now that Europe is prevented from right -wing populists who have developed links with Trump's White House.
One of them is Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who must now balance his admiration for Trump with the pain that his prices threaten for his country. She advocated de -escalation to prevent a trade war before her visit to Washington next week.
It is difficult to cajolate a consensus, said Paola Subacchi, professor of economics at the University of Bologna. But all these opinions are under the same umbrella of personal interest, each country wants to make the most of it.
Subacchi is one of those who believe that the AUS consensus approach can actually be a force. With most eyes on Beijing, whose prices are much higher than Europe, he has time to calibrate his response.
To wait for a beat means that inflation will begin to have an impact on American consumers, and the reality of Trumps policies will begin to materialize, said Elvire Fabry, principal researcher of the Jacques Delors Institute, a group of reflection partly funded by the EU and the French government. I think Europe could be better placed to take advantage and retaliate.
Despite all their differences, the EU and China are now working together against Trumps' prices. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, spoke on Tuesday with the second second commander, Prime Minister Li Qiang. Some experts say it should alarm Trump.
The fact that the administration has come out against nearly 70 countries at the same time makes me fear that it has really improved the position of China, said Waters. Because now you have Europe and China that are talking to each other.
Europe has in its arsenal the bazooka officially the anti-coercion instrument which is a framework allowing it to impose a range of punishments in response to economic coercion.
The game in the United States plays, based on a parasitic analysis, data and an economic understanding, is very dangerous, said Subacchi.
Whatever Trump and his advisers think, the United States receives a huge amount of capital admissions because foreign investors trust the dollar and trust treasury, she added. Following this liberation day, all this confidence and confidence only melt.
