Bangkok Post – Opposition of Turkey to fight Erdogan “until the end”: the leader tells AFP

CHP chief Ozgur Ozel speaks during an interview with AFP. (Photo: AFP)

Istanbul – The Turkish opposition will fight “until the end” against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of the CHP opposition party told AFP in an interview on Wednesday, accusing the head of state to stage a “blow” with the arrest of the mayor of the opposition of Istanbul.

The leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Ozgur Ozel, asked for Snap polls which would show the “greatest vote without confidence in history” against Erdogan following the arrest last month of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu which was considered the main challenger of the president.

“Erdogan made a coup against his own rival. He made a coup against the next president of Turkey, our presidential candidate. This is why our resistance and our fight against this will continue until the end,” Ozel told AFP in Istanbul.

The arrest of Imamoglu has sparked the biggest opposition demonstrations to grasp Turkey since 2013, although the rallies have dropped the intensity in the last 10 days in the middle of the holidays marking the end of Ramadan.

To maintain the momentum, the CHP now calls for rallies in a district of Istanbul every Wednesday.

“Then, every weekend, we will organize at least a rally in a city in Anatolia. We start the first in Samsun,” said the war of independence of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk launched the war of independence in 1919, said Ozel.

– 'vote without confidence'

A party petition for the liberation of Imamoglu brought together 7.2 million signatures, he said, adding that the objective is to obtain at least half of the 61.4 million voters in Turkey to support the campaign.

“We will give Erdogan the biggest vote without confidence in history,” said the party leader. Some “7.2 million people have so far signed this petition to force it (Erdogan) to organize early elections”.

Imamoglu is the CHP candidate for the 2028 presidential election with surveys indicating that he could end the grip of Erdogan almost quarters of the power – if he was allowed to stand up.

Ozel said the party would do everything in its power to guarantee the candidacy of Imamoglu “because people want it and he is our candidate who is strong enough to defeat Erdogan”.

But if the legal battles prevented the imamoglu from running, he said Ozel, he would ensure as the party leader from naming the right candidate while excluding any personal ambition.

“I aspire to show leadership to determine the right candidate rather than a request for me.”

-'Democracy vs autocracy'-

The next elections will be a vote on “democracy against autocracy,” he said.

“If we win, Turkey will become a democracy where law, freedom of the press, freedom of expression, separation of powers and a strong parliament prevail.”

Ozel accused US President Donald Trump of “acting like the boss of Erdogan” by looking at the behavior of the Turkish chief.

“Erdogan obtains the support of the United States because the two hate democracy … And they have established a relationship of interest with each other. Unfortunately, Trump also acts as the boss of Erdogan,” he said.

“The European Union is better in this direction, but it should always react much more against such a great injustice,” said Ozel.

Nearly 2,000 people, including students, were arrested during a repression against demonstrations.

“This shows that those who cannot organize hope organize fear,” said Ozel about arrests.

“We organize the courage against it”.

Last month, a court in Istanbul ordered the release of seven journalists, including AFP photographer Yasin Akgul, who was imprisoned, suspected of having “participated in illegal rallies”.

But the prosecutors charged journalists saying that there was no solid evidence that they were doing a journalistic activity. Their trial was scheduled for April 18.

Ozel condemned journalists' arrests as a “full eclipse of reason” and accused the government of seeking “intimidating journalists so that they do not signal”.