Trump limits prices on most nations for 90 days, increases the import tax of China





Washington (AP) faced with a world market crisis, President Donald Trump suddenly supported his prices on most nations for 90 days, when he increased the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

It was apparently an attempt to restrict what had been an unprecedented trade war between the United States and most of the world to a confrontation between the United States and China. The stock market index of the S&P 500 jumped 9.5% after the announcement, but the drama on Trumps' prices is far from finished while the administration is preparing to engage in country negotiations. Meanwhile, the countries subject to the break will now be 10%tariff.

The president took a break from intense pressure created by volatile financial markets that had pushed Trump to reconsider his prices, even if some administration officials insisted that his overthrow had always been the plan.

While shares and obligations were sold, voters looked at their retirement savings to decrease and companies warned of sales and prices increase, all a possible punch to a country that returned Trump to the White House last year on the promise to fight against inflation.

The global economy seemed to be in open rebellion against Trumps' prices when they entered into force on Wednesday, a signal that the American president was not immune to market pressure. At the beginning of the afternoon, Trump posted on Truth Social that, because more than 75 countries had contacted the US government for commercial negotiations and had not retaliated significantly, I authorized a 90-day break, and a reciprocal rate significantly reduced during this period, by 10%, also immediately.

Trump later told journalists he had fell on many world rates but not on China because people were Yippy and fear due to the drop in scholarships. He added that although he expected to conclude agreements, nothing is yet.

AP Audio: Trump takes a price break on most nations for 90 days, increases taxes on Chinese imports

The head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, said that President Trump did not do what his voters want.

The president said that he had followed the bond market and that people became a little uncomfortable because the prices of the bonds had dropped and that interest rates had increased in a vote of investors in the previous tariff plans.

The bond market is very delicate, said Trump. I looked at him. But if you look at him now, it's beautiful.

The president later declared that Hed had thought about his price break in the past few days, but he said that he had met early this morning, quite early this morning.

When asked why the aid of the White House had been insisted for weeks that the prices were not part of a negotiation, Trump said: often it is not a negotiation until it is not.

The 10% rate was the reference rate for most nations which entered into force on Saturday. Its 20% tariff that Trump had significantly paid that Trump had set goods from the European Union, 24% on imports from Japan and 25% on South Korea products. However, 10% represents an increase in prices previously billed by the United States government. Canada and Mexico would continue to be priced up to 25% due to a distinct directive of Trump to ostensibly arrest smuggling of fentanyl.

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said that negotiations with individual countries are tailor -made, which means that the next 90 days would involve talks on a burst of potential offers. Bessent, a former hedge fund manager, told journalists that the break was due to other countries looking for discussions rather than brutal sales on the financial markets, a statement later contradicted by the president.

The only certainty that we can provide is that the United States will negotiate in good faith, and we assume that our allies will do it too, said Bessent.

The Treasury Secretary said he and Trump had a long conversation on Sunday, and it was his strategy from the start and that the president had transformed China into a bad position.

Commerce secretary Howard Lungick later seemed to contradict the story of the presidents saying that it was not definitively the markets that led Trump to suspend the prices, saying that the requests of the other nations to negotiate have aroused the decision.

Before the overthrow, business leaders warned a potential recession caused by its policies, some of the best American trade partners retaliated with their own import taxes and the stock market trembled after days of decline.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the return was part of Trumps' negotiation strategy.

She said the information media had clearly not seen what President Trump did here. You have tried to say that the rest of the world would be compared to China, when in fact, we have seen the opposite effect. The whole world calls for the United States of America, not China because they need our markets.

The head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said that the trade war between the United States and China could seriously harm the global economic prospects and warned of potential fragmentation of global trade according to geopolitical lines.

Market disorders had been built for weeks before the move of Trumps, the president sometimes suggesting that import taxes would remain in place while saying that they could be subject to negotiations.

It was particularly worrying that the debt of the American government has lost part of its brilliance with investors, who generally process cash tickets as a safe refuge when there are economic turbulence. Public bond prices have dropped, which increased the interest rate on the US Treasury ticket at 10 years to 4.45%. This rate was waste after the reversal of Trumps.

Gennadiy Goldberg, responsible for the United States prices, said before the announcement that the markets wanted to see a truce in commercial disputes.

The markets more broadly, not only the treasury market, seek signs that a commercial de-escalation arrives, he said. In the absence of de -escalation, it will be difficult for the markets to stabilize.

John Canavan, principal analyst of the consulting company Oxford Economics, noted that if Trump said that he had changed CAP due to possible negotiations, he had previously indicated that the prices would remain in place.

There have been very mixed messages on the question of whether there would be negotiations, said Canavan. Given what was going on with the markets, he realized that the safest thing to do is to negotiate and put things on a break.

The nature of Wednesday's whip could be seen in the publications on social networks of Bill Ackman, a billionaire of hedge funds and a supporter of Trump.

Our scholarship is down, Ackman displayed on X. Bond yields are increasing and the dollar is down. These are not the markers of a successful policy.

Ackman repeated his call for a 90 -day break in the position. When Trump adopted this idea several hours later, a bubbling Ackman displayed that Trump had brilliantly executed his plan and it was the manual, Art of the Deal, a reference to the successful 1987 Book of Trump.

Presidents often receive a credit or an undue blame for the state of the American economy, because their time at the White House is subject to financial and geopolitical forces beyond their direct control.

But by unilaterally imposing the prices, Trump has exerted an extraordinary influence on the trade flow, the creation of political risks and drawn the market in different directions according to his remarks and his publications on social networks. There seem to be another 25% of prices on cars, steel and aluminum, with more imports, including pharmaceutical drugs, which could be tariff in the coming weeks.

The frenzy of the tariffs of the past few weeks has wreaked havoc on companies and individuals.

On CNBC, the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, said that the administration was less strategic than during Trumps' first mandate. Her business had planned in January that she would have her best exercise in history, to remove her expectations for 2025 due to economic uncertainty.

Trying to do everything at the same time has created chaos in terms of being able to make plans, he said, noting that the request for plane travel has weakened.

Before the overthrow of Trumps, the economic forecasters said that his second term had had a series of negative and cascade impacts which could put the country slowdown.

The simultaneous shocks for consumer feeling, business confidence, trade, financial markets as well as prices, new orders and the labor market will change the economy in recession during the current quarter, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist of the RSM consultation.

Bessent previously declared that he could take months to conclude agreements with countries on tariff rates. But during an appearance on Wednesday morning in the morning with Maria, Bessent said that the economy would be back on all cylinders at a point in the not too distant future.

He said there was an overwhelming response from countries that want to come and sit at the table rather than degenerate. Bessent mentioned Japan, South Korea and India. I will note that they are everywhere in China. We have Vietnam to come today, he said.

The author of the Associated Press Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

