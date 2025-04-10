Experts, criticisms raised questions after Trump said “it's time to buy” before taking a price break





In the wake of President Donald Trumps announces on Wednesday afternoon that he was stopping from the country's prices by 90 days, some experts as well as Trump users and social media raised a statement he published earlier in the day which may have indicated that the massive sale in the actions in recent days has ended.

Shortly after the opening of trading at 9:30 am Wednesday, Trump took his social platform Truth and wrote:

Be cool! Everything will work well. The United States will be larger and better than ever!

Four minutes later, he wrote:

This is the perfect time to buy !!! Djt

Just before 1:30 p.m., Trump announced the break, sending shaped actions. The NASDAQ index, heavy with technology, has achieved its biggest day gain since 2008, increasing by almost 12%, while the S&P 500 increased by 9.5%and the industrial average of Dow Jones jumped by 8%, or about 2,800 points.

Trump could generally have demanded people to buy on the market while prices were relatively low. He was the trade response secretary Howard Lutnick, when he was asked about messages on Wednesday evening on CNBC.

Donald Trump understands that America is the largest country, okay? We are the best country and we have the capacity for incredible size. But someone has to remove the chains.

But on social networks, some users have raised prospect without proof of market manipulation, while others began to refer to the upcoming markets as a Trump pump.

There is no evidence suggesting that Trump was trying to handle markets or that he or one of his advisers acted on domestic information

For Richard Painter, chief lawyer for the ethics of former president George W. Bush, who now teaches government ethics and security regulations at the University of Minnesotas' law, morning messages, at least, Trump leaves Trump open to questions about his intentions.

This is a scenario that could expose the president to the accusations he has engaged in market manipulation, said Painter.

Even before Hed was sworn in for his second term, Trump faced initiate trading reviews in the middle of the launch of his $ Trump memes play. In this incident, the Trump organization was explicit that a group of investors who helped launch the room was held to benefit from its release by assuming that its price increased. However, reports have shown that other investors collect disproportionate benefits from the launch, including an owner or owners of Wallet Crypto-Greffe who won $ 109 million, according to an analysis by the New York Times.

Some Democrats quickly exploded Trump's actions on Wednesday.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Told NBC News that the Trump administration was filled with grifters and that corruption is his second name.

The offense of initiate is a real threat, and I hope there will be an increase in penetrating surveys on the potential for manipulation and initiate of titles, said Blumenthal, because knowledge of what the plans prevail are and can be widely distributed.

Senator Adam Schiff, D-Calif. A frequent object of contempt of Trump also suggested that an investigation was justified.

Trump creates giant market fluctuations with its booming prices, wrote Schiff on social networks. These constant giations in politics offer dangerous opportunities for the offense of initiate. Who in the administration knew Trumps' last prices in advance in advance? Has anyone bought or sold actions and did he benefit the publication costs? I write to the White House that the public has the right to know.

A White House spokesman rejected democratic claims.

It’s the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and the Americans about its economic security in the face of a non-stop media spokesman, said White House spokesman Kush Desai, in a statement. Instead of seizing straws to try to punch on President Trump, Democrats should focus on working with the administration to restore American greatness.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice refused to comment. The Securities and Exchange Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Painter said that the incident could lead to investigations on who knew what and when before [Trump] announced that he was going to postpone the prices to all countries except China.

It was a terrible idea to do these messages, said Painter about Trumps' suggestion that it was the ideal time to buy.

The painter also urged Trump, saying: I hope he would focus on his work and try to calm the markets and have a predictable commercial policy and let the markets do their thing without the White House giving what seems to be investment advice.

