Donald Trump wants to save the coal industry. It is too late





The promise of a new request is to drive certain public services to reconsider pensions of expected coal power plants. In Virginia, where Amazon Web Services retains 96 data centers and invests $ 35 million to extend its campuses, the regional transmission organization, PJM Interconnection, asked for a delayed retirement from two coal -fired power plants due to the increased demand for data centers. The request from Google and Meta Data Centers also retained a coal -fired power plant in Nebraska online after its retirement date.

But keeping a patient in life is significantly different to bring back a corpse of the dead. A PJM leader said at a conference last month that he was not sure that the market was sending the signal at the moment that the coal should really stay. The construction of new power -up -up -out power plants, Trump has floated on Tuesday, Pressher would be a difficult sale in an economy where investors are wary of major capital investments for obsolete technology. Technological companies, on the other hand, concentrate long -term energy investments for nuclear energy, as well as renewable energies and battery technologies.

Even in the states where coal exercises political power, data centers have not turned out to be a Savior. In March, Virginia-Western legislators attached provisions to a coal juice to a bill intended to relaunch the data industry in the State. Despite the governor's cheerleading, the bill finally adopted without the carbon provisions after the power of the Appalachians, Virginias-Western, the greatest public service, intervened, claiming that the requirements of coal would increase invoices for customers. An manager told legislators that even a new new customer as a data center would not increase the public service to buy more energy on coal; Regulatory and financial reality, he said, promotes natural gas.

The regulations on emissions from coal centers are a clear target for this administration. Last month, the EPA deployed a series of attacks on a wide strip of regulations, signaling its intention to reconsider everything, from the rules to emissions from power plants to reports on greenhouse gases. The agency also created an email address to allow polluters to petition a temporary exemption from the standards of Mercury and Air Toxics stated under the Clean Act Act known as the rule of the MATS, the agency has reconsidered a multitude of pollution rules. Montanas COLSTRIP POWER PLANTone of the dirty coal centers in the country, which fought the improvements mandated by a pollution rule updated already requested an exemption.

If the new decrees are a suggestion, the Trump administration considers this deregulation and the targeting of climate change policies, as a key element in the suppression of coal. A distinct presidential proclamation published Tuesday extends the exemption from Mats for an unknown number of coal -fired power plants, while another executive decree tastes the Attorney General to attack climate regulations at the level of the state, distinguishing Vermont, New York and California.

It is possible that coal costs can drop slightly with fewer climate regulations. You can manage all these coal-fired power plants without environmental regulation or reduction of environmental regulations, make sure that this will save money in the industry, says Feaster. Let the communities around these places really want it to be another problem. These environmental regulations are there for a reason.

The costs, after all, are not measured in dollars. Coal emissions include a mixture of heavy metals and chemicals, including sulfur dioxide, which can be fatal for people living around power plants. A study published in 2023 in science estimated that between 1999 and 2020, coal power plants were responsible for 460,000 excess deaths in the United States only. Coal waste, on the other hand, is stored in toxic ponds of ash; The spills cost certain public services millions of dollars in colonies.

Public services, says Feaster, have evaluated the risks to the health of coal and the responsibilities that come with coal in their decisions. But it is not clear if the Trump administration includes these risks. The health and social services cuts this month expelled workers involved in black pulmonary research and other coal miners at the National Institute for Safety and Health at Work.

On Wednesday, as international markets melt, Donald Trump published an invitation to verify business to move their business in the United States. No environmental delays, he wrote. Don't wait, do it now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/donald-trump-wants-to-save-the-coal-industry-hes-too-late/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos