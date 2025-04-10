Profile of Aufa Luqman, the younger brother of the Almas Tsaqibirru applicant due to the purchase of an ESEMKA car





loading…

The name AUFA LUQMAN RE A (19), a teenager from Ngoresan, Jebres, Solo, Central Java, has become a public conversation. Almas Tsaqibirru's sister continued former president Jokowi because he had not bought Esemka car. Photo: IST / Doc Sindonews

SOLO – The name AUFA LUQMAN RE A (19), a teenager from Ngoresan, Jebres, Solo, Central Java, has become a public conversation. Almas Tsaqibirru's sister continued the former president – The name AUFA LUQMAN RE A (19), a teenager from Ngoresan, Jebres, Solo, Central Java, has become a public conversation. Almas Tsaqibirru's sister continued the former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Vice-president KH Maruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi at the Solo District Court (PN), Tuesday April 8, 2025. Boyamin Saiman's son of the anti-corruption activist filed a complaint because he had not bought a car Esemka Type of bima collection which was originally used to open capital for freight transport services. AUFA hopes to win a trial like his brother Almas who won the trial at the Constitutional Court (MK), then extended the former Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka to be vice-president accompanied by Prabowo SUBIANTO. AUFAA's lawyer, Sigit N Sudibyanto, confirmed that his client was indeed the sister of Almas. “It is true that our client is the younger brother of Mas Almas Tsaqibirru,” he said on Wednesday (4/4/2025). According to him, AUFAA had long been interested in a car which was introduced by Jokowi for the first time when she was mayor of Solo in 2012. Sigit said his client had filed a complaint with the solo district court because he thought he had been lied to the purchase of Esemka cars. The civil trial was recorded with the case number of PN SKT-08042025051. In his requests, there are two important points of the trial submitted by his client to the three parties. The demand is that the defendants could not hold their promises in terms of bulk cars production so that they were classified as default acts, said Sigit. For the first trial, his client requested hardware compensation worth RP300 million or equivalent to the price of 2 Esemka Bima collection cars. In addition to the trial in the form of money, Sigit also explained that his client asked the Committee of the Solo District Court to confiscate the assets of the manufacture of PT Solo Kreasi as guaranteed if the civil trial he gathered was granted. We know that Eminka's car was once under the country's public spotlight when it was popularized by Jokowi when he was Solo mayor. In fact, Esemka's car was brought by Jokowi from Solo to Jakarta to be presented to the public. In fact, in 2019, when Jokowi became president once inaugurated the ESEMKA car assembly plant in Boyolali on September 6, 2019. However, so far, according to the applicant, the promise of mass production of Esemka cars has never been made. (Jon)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1553239/13/profil-aufaa-luqman-adik-almas-tsaqibirru-penggugat-jokowi-gara-gara-gagal-beli-mobil-esemka-1744207489 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos