Politics
Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich and all the answers totally the most difficult and the funniest
Dirk a thought – only joking – for Boris Johnson who was on the move on Safari (in a way) when he was bitten by an ostrich.
Well, we can't write to Trump all Time.
And here is the clip, as published by The Good People of Sky News.
Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich while crossing a Safari park with his son.https://t.co/p80k96hq67 pic.twitter.com/r5brurlhgd
– Sky News (@skynews) April 8, 2025
And the moment has not caused any end of answers totally on the point as you can imagine.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the ostrich in this difficult period ……
– Dave Lawrence (@ Dave43law) April 8, 2025
Where is a lion when you need it? https://t.co/doytot7kt
– Miffy (@Miffythegame) April 8, 2025
Even the ostriches experience a cock when they see a
– The perpetual student (@ ponderingsci20) April 8, 2025
– John West (@johnwest_jaws) April 8, 2025
My God I hope the ostrich is well.
– Winchester Weather (@ winchester21107) April 8, 2025
But we liked this best.
He was told to keep his window but assumed that the rules did not apply to him … https://t.co/eulkpsoovj
– Larry le chat (@ number 10cat) April 8, 2025
Boom.
Poor ostrich. I hope it was covered for tetanus and now has antibiotics
– Pat Johnson (@Blythbelle) April 8, 2025
“It was not a premedied visit, I did not know that it was a safari park and there were no more than 30 people in the car, all at a safe distance from each other. I was essentially caught by a chicken. No, uh, i, uh, I mean, uh in Austria.”
– Phil Robinson (@pjrfoto) April 8, 2025
Next time, maybe respect animals
– sji2783 (@ sji2783) April 8, 2025
And just in the interest of balance and of all this, there was also that.
Anyone who thinks it is normal to laugh at this must have a long look in the mirror. It is normal not to like guy but he did a lot for this country during a dangerous pandemic, to show a little respect or efficiency
– ns (@ ns_1872) April 8, 2025
Only made us love it more.
Donald Trump said
