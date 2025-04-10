American consumers face high price increases in Donald Trumps prices, analysts say





The prices of leather items, clothing, furniture and consumer electronics should increase sharply for American households in the coming months, because the country is based strongly on imports of nations targeted by President Donald Trumps Prices according to analysts.

Economists of the Richmond Federal Reserve provide that the American presidents known as reciprocal prices, which should take effect on Wednesday, will have a disproportionate impact on various industries which import manufactured products from Asia, including leather and clothes.

The goods imported into the United States from China are faced with prices of more than 104% after the White House said Tuesday that Trump had advanced with a new escalation of his trade conflict with Beijing.

Trump struck Vietnam, the second largest clothing exporter in the United States after China and a large leather goods supplier such as handbags, with a 46% rate last week, one of the highest samples announced during his self-declared release day.

Cambodia, which provides clothing marks, including Lululemon and Hugo Boss, has established a rate of 49%.

Smartphones, laptops and video game consoles should become more expensive for American consumers, especially because many highest rates focused on countries like Vietnam and Taiwan, said Ed Brzytwa, vice-president of Consumer Technology Association.

He added that companies had moved production in these countries in the midst of growing trade tensions between the United States and China during Trumps' first mandate as president.

Economists expect the prices to have strong training effects on consumer prices, even if some companies can seek long -term financial impact by developing new supply chains.

The Yale budget laboratory, a political reflection group, estimates that American households will spend an average of $ 3,800 more each year compared to 2026 due to inflation induced by prices, assuming no action by the Fed.

Trumps' prices have left the American central bank torn between reduction of interest rates to prevent net economic slowdown or keep them high to prevent a new gust of inflation.

In an interview with Illinois Public Media on Tuesday, Austan Goolsbee, president of the Fed of Chicago, said that the samples announced last week were much more important than the political decision -makers had planned it.

Prices can filter American consumer prices at an uneven pace. Brzytwa said that electronics retailers and manufacturers had stored three to four months of equipment in the United States, which could relieve prices before starting to start importing.

But other industries, especially those based on perishable products, can have a smaller window to act.

Imported foodstuffs, in particular, are probably among the first assigned, in part because fresh products do not last very long and are more difficult to store.

The prices announced this year should increase the prices of the rice treated by 10.3% in the coming months, according to the budget laboratory.

The reflection group also provides for a 4% increase in the price of vegetables, fruit and nuts, many of which are imported from Mexico and Canada.

Paul Donovan, chief economist at UBS, said that he expected the impact of the latest samples to be transmitted to consumers faster than during the Trumps pricing in 2018, when it took several months because most American retailers currently have less inventory to fall back.

The conviction that consumers now accept inflation as a result of recent price shocks and generalized criticism of Trump's business policy could also accelerate for-profit price increases by retailers, he added.

With the awareness of the rates increasing, American consumers are likely to blame any price increase, regardless of the reason, on Trump's commercial taxes, said Donovan.

