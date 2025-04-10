



Sea April 9, 2025 The political landscape in Türkiye has become more and more tense after the arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul and a leading opposition figure against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu has been accused of corruption, which, according to many observers, is a politically motivated accusation aimed at putting the touch of a formidable challenger before the 2028 presidential elections. In recent weeks, mass demonstrations have broken out in Istanbul and Ankara while thousands of citizens have descended on the street to protest against the party in power of justice and development (AKP) and its leader, Erdogan. These demonstrations have seen clashes with the police, which used barricades and measures to control riots, in particular water cannons and rubber bullets, to disperse the crowds. In the light of these developments, a delegation from the German Green Party visited Turkey to show solidarity with the opposition. This group, which includes eminent personalities such as Felix Banaszak, the party leader, and Terry Réintke, chief of the Green Group in the European Parliament, aims to engage directly with Turkish citizens and political leaders to discuss the situation. Banaszak highlighted the importance of the arrest of the Imamoglu, describing it as a severe climbing in the efforts of the Erdogan administration to suppress dissent. He met several members of the Cumhuriyet Halk Partii (CHP), the main opposition party, to understand their perspectives on the current political climate. During these discussions, CHP chief Zgr Zel criticized government actions, saying that they are a direct threat to democracy in Türkiye. The emergency of the moment has prompted Zel to establish historical parallels, warning that not to face authoritarianism in Turkey can lead to a drop in democratic freedoms that recall the Weimar Republic in Germany. He highlighted the crucial role of public demonstrations, declaring that authoritarian regimes fear mass mobilization more than anything else. In Istanbul, the acting mayor, Nuri Aslan, intervened after the arrest of Imamoglu and echoed more international support in the fight against the erosion of democratic values. Aslan has described the struggle as essential for the future of democracy in Türkiye, urging European nations to take a firmer position against AKP policies. Banaszak also called on the next German government to adopt a clear position concerning the actions of the Turkish government. He expressed his disappointment in the face of the relatively disposed response from the conservative parties in Germany, in particular given their historical links with the AKP. While keeping that Turkey remains a partner of Germany, Banaszak insisted on the need for the new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to articulate a strong message to Erdogan concerning the violation of democratic standards. The situation of deployment in Türkiye continues to attract global attention, while the international community looks closely to see how the government reacts to current demonstrations and growing calls to democratic reforms. Opposition activists and leaders hope that sustained pressures at the national level and abroad can lead to a restoration of democratic principles in Türkiye.

