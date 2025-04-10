Trump suspending pricing hikes for 90 days, but not for ChinaExBulletin





President Trump talks to journalists about his price decision during an event with car drivers and team owners at the White House on April 9. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

President Trump suddenly announced on Wednesday that he would arouse large increases on prices for most countries for 90 days, with the exception of China.

Most countries will end up with 10% prices on their exports to the United States, while China which had retaliated against Trump movements will now face 125% tariffs.

The whip of Trump's pricing policies weighed heavily on the financial markets, and Trump told journalists that these movements, in particular on the bond market, had taken his decision into account.

“Well, I thought people were jumping a bit from the line. They became Yippy, you know. They are a little afraid,” Trump told journalists during an event unrelated to the White House with racing car drivers and team owners.

His decision, announced on social networks in the middle of the negotiation day, has raised the stock prices.

Earlier, in a herd in a hurry with journalists outside the White House, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted that the chaos of the market caused by the heavy prices of Trump was not the reason for the change of politics.

“It was motivated by the president's strategy. He and I had a long conversation on Sunday, and it was his strategy from the start,” said Bessent to journalists.

Outside the western wing of the White House on Wednesday, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent talks to the press of President Trump's decision to suspend prices on the trade partners of the United States, but not China. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Legendary switch Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

“It took him a lot of courage for him [Trump] To keep the course until this time, “said Bessent.

Trump defended his subject on prices as a sign of his flexibility. “You must have flexibility. I could say,” Here is a wall, and I will go through this wall. I'm going to go through whatever happens, “said Trump. “Sometimes you should be able to go under the wall, around the wall or on the wall.”

Bessent said Trump's “reciprocal prices” had brought more than 75 countries to seek agreements with the United States, and he said that the White House would pursue tailor-made arrangements with each of them in the coming weeks.

“It will take some time, and President Trump wants to be personally involved. This is why we get the 90-day break,” he said.

Bessent said that a range of problems would be on the table during talks with other countries, including liquefied natural gas agreements, obstacles to trade not farances, monetary policies and subsidies. He said he had a meeting with Vietnamese officials on Wednesday.

Bessent said China was the “greatest source” of trade problems for the United States and the rest of the world.

“I do not call it a trade war, but I say that China has increased, and President Trump responded very courageously to this, and we will work on a solution with our business partners,” he said.

When asked why the aid of the White House insisted that the prices did not concern negotiations before the break, Trump told journalists on Wednesday afternoon: “A lot of time it is not a negotiation before the case.” He said he had thought of taking a break from the prices “in the past few days”, but that “I think he probably gathered early this morning, early this morning”.

Trump said he expects Chinese President Xi finally calling for an agreement and does not expect to have to further increase the rates that remain in place against China. He would not have explained what he expects specifically to what he expects to do before the United States will hold the prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/04/09/nx-s1-5357645/trump-tariffs-paused The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos