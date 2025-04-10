Esemka cars are produced by Boyamin Jokowi's child





Tempo.co,, Solo – Residents of Ngoresan, RT01 RW02, Jebres Village, Jebres District, Solo, Central Java, Aufa Luqman Re. A. Prepare a default trial for the 7th president, Joko Widodo, and the 13th vice-president, Ma'ruf Amin, linked to the cancellation of Esemka automotive production. The trial was registered at the Solo City District Court (PN) on Tuesday April 8, 2025.

AUFA lawyer, ARIF SAHUDI, confirmed that his client had filed the trial. AUFA is the son of the President of the Indonesian Anti-Corruption Society (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman. “It's true, the trial was recorded online “At the Surakarta District Court (Solo) with the PN SKT-08042025051 Recording number,” said Arif during the contact on Wednesday April 9, 2025.

Arif said there were three accused. In addition to Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin, the third defendant is PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi (SMK) as an automotive company designated as an automotive manufacturer.

He explained that the trial began after the popularity of the Esemka car by Jokowi, who at the time was always mayor of Solo. According to him, his client is interested in having an ESEMKA bima collection car to start a transport service company in Solo.

This desire is increasingly reinforced with the Jokowi declaration as one of the accused who has once promised to support the development of Esemka cars as a national car.

“My client is interested in buying an ESEMKA car because the price is much lower (cheap) than the other brands. A unit of the Esemka Bima car is at a price of 150 to 170 million RP,” he said.

After being president of Indonesia, ARIF said that Jokowi also inaugurated the Esemka car assembly factory in Boyolali, on September 6, 2019. During the inauguration, Jokowi stressed the importance of supporting local products and said that Esemka was a national brand which was to be supported by the community.

“Esemka automotive activity disappeared because Jokowi was considered incapable of making his promise to make the Esemka car as a national car,” he said.

Based on the arguments that have been described, the applicant believes that they have a legal position and comply with the principle legitimate person to stand in the trial To submit legal action at the solo district court.

He hopes that the judge will be able to accept and grant legal action for all. Among these said that the actions of the defendants who could not hold their promises as producer of Esemka en masse cars were the applicant's lack of defect.

“We, in this trial, said that the actions of the defendants who had defined the applicant for the applicant had caused losses of two cars, namely the price of Esemka pickup cars with the lowest category of 150 million rupees with a total loss of at least 300 million rupees,” he said.

He asked the judge to punish the defendants to pay the loss to the applicant. “So RP. 300 million is for PT SMK to sell the two pickup cars to my customers. So we will buy the car so that we will not ask for free cars. It is a form of nationalism that we buy domestic products,” he said.

