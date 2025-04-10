



President Donald Trump ordered the federal agencies to revoke security authorizations and review the activities of two former high -level civil servants who questioned his allegations of electoral fraud and his conduct during his first mandate.

Christopher Krebs, the former leader of the main cybersecurity agency of the federal government, said that Joe Biden won the 2020 elections, contradicting Trump's claim that the election was stolen.

Miles Taylor, a former head of the Ministry of Internal Security, wrote an anonymous dissertation who criticized Trump processing of classified documents and other conducts during his first mandate.

A memorandum that Trump signed ordered the Attorney General and the Homeland Security Secretary to “take all appropriate measures to examine” Krebs' activities. Another ordered the Homeland Security Secretary to examine Taylors' activities as a government employee.

The memo relating to Krebs described it as an “important wicked actor who armed and abused his government authority”.

The other memo said that Taylor “stored the dissensions by making sensationalist reports on the existence of an supposed” resistance “within the federal government”.

Krebs refused to comment. Taylor said on X that he was not surprised by Trump's actions.

I said it would happen, wrote Taylor. Dissent is not illegal. It is certainly not betrayal. America is moving down a dark path.

He added: has a man have never been so inelegantly proven another point of man.

Taylor has written an anananonous editorial when he worked in the Department of Internal Security in which he said that many senior administration officials were trying to limit Trump pulses and frustrate his agenda.

In his memoirs, Taylor describes having heard of Trump's interest in exploiting white house phones in order to stand the media leaks.

Krebs was the first director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which, during the Trump administration, began to provide cybersecurity and physical security aid to the electoral officials of states and premises.

Trump dismissed Krebs in a tweet in November 2020 on the agency Rumor Control website, which corrected lies on the integrity of the elections, many of which Trump and his allies promoted.

Krebs was among the government's most vocal officials for manipulation of baseless elections, in particular on a conspiracy theory centered on the voting machines of domination that Trump lawyers have pushed.

As an eminent criticism of the false pretensions of Trumps that the 2020 elections were stolen, Krebs was a constant target for Trump.

Representative Jim Himes, the classification democrat of the House Intelligence Committee, condemned Trump's attack on Krebs.

Krebs has executed his constitutional and professional duty by demystifying lies in the 2020 elections, “said Hime in an email.” That Donald Trump would exercise the Ministry of Justice against him for such an act represents another frightening step towards authoritarianism. “”

Tom Winter

Kevin necklace

Chloé Atkins and Dan de Luce contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/trump-orders-probes-two-former-officials-defied-rcna200523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos