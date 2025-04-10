Why did Donald Trump complete?





Was it Jamie Dimon or the bond market?

Donald Trump played chicken with the markets for a week. But on Wednesday, the multi-Front trade war he launched worldwide on April 2 with a lot of fanfare had become unbearable economically, financially and politically for the American president.

In a brutal decision, Trump moved away from the steepest rates he had put on American trade partners with the exception of China declaring a 90 -day break in the samples to give the markets time to breathe and leave room for negotiations.

The UT represented a setback which gives to reflect for a president who said that he was free from the Americans of what he claimed to be an unjust global trade system which, he suggested, he alone had the courage to reorganize.

His decision to engrave, at least partially, is a sign that Trump is always sensitive to a reaction of investors, legislators and donors, even on one of his promises of signature policy.

Trump said he had thought about the break for a few days, the move gather early [Wednesday] Morning.

He reversed the prices because people were getting … a little afraid, he said. I thought people were jumping a little offline. They became Yippie.

In the end, the break was written in the heart, he added.

I think it has proven that he pays attention to the markets and that he realizes when he went too far. I think that is a plus for railings: the market still has power and cannot be intimidated, said DEC Mullarkey, SLC manager, an asset manager.

Until Sunday, even after two brutal sales on the US stock markets, Trump had sworn to keep his line hard. The president spent a large part of the weekend in Florida playing golf and has established a very high bar for talks with alarmed business partners. He brushed the market turmoil like a blip.

But the stumps were starting to show themselves.

The Republicans of Capitol Hill who support Trump on almost everything have suddenly expressed criticism. Democrats who had struggled to find an effective line of attack was amazed by the political donation that Trump had delivered with a trade war that would injure voters across the United States.

The revolt against Artra-Protectionism against investors and some of its rich donors in American affairs, notably Elon Musk, the billionaire of technology and a White House advisor, gathered steam.

Trump was starting to adapt on Monday. He launched trade discussions with Japan and South Korea and placed the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, considered in Wall Street as the most credible of the lieutenants of the presidents, in charge of negotiations with business partners.

The aggressive skeptic of trade Peter Navarro, who wrote an element of opinion from the Times Financial Warning Trading Partners that Trump did not negotiate everything like Bessent said that he was doing exactly who seemed to allow a certain influence.

Trump said that by weighing the break, he spoke it with Bessent and Lutnick, without mentioning Navarro.

But it was only when the market crisis has extended to a sale of the American government's debt this week, which prompted economists such as former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers to warn of a financial crisis, that Trump really completed, in break most of the prices of the additional liberation day.

Trump agrees with Wall Street taking a hit, but he doesn't want the whole house to go down, said a person close to the White House.

A man whose commercial career as a real estate developer was characterized by the deployment of the debt saw the warning signs on the American bond market.

The bond market is very delicate, I looked at it … People became a little zero, said Trump, explaining his quarter work on Wednesday.

He also said that he was convinced by an interview that the CEO of JPMORGANS, Dimon, had done on Fox Business, where he warned that the United States was likely to head to a recession.

I take a calm view, but I think it could get worse if we do not progress here, said Dimon.

The White House officials sought to portray Trumps Colossal Shift as part of a large plan.

Speaking in front of the White House on Wednesday afternoon, Bessent said that he had spent a Sunday with Trump in Florida and describes the events of last week as reflecting the strategy of the presidents from the start.

He had more than 75 countries negotiate to negotiate. It took a lot of courage, a lot of courage for him to keep the course until this moment, and he found himself here, said Bessent, adding that America would now be engaged in discussions in good faith. We are ready to hear you.

A few days earlier, Bessent had praised Trumps pricing plans in an interview with Tucker Carlson, suggesting that it would help the United States make the world market fair, reindustrialize and solve massive distribution problems in its economy.

But a Wall Street executive near the White House said that Bessent had helped Trump conclude that the United States should suspend the increase in the tariffs on countries with historically good links with the United States and restrict its most severe sanction in Beijing.

Recommended

Business groups were relieved, but said convulsions around Trump's policies had not been lifted. The 10% tariffs on most countries have remained in place, they stressed, the United States had increased its trade war with China, the second world economy and potential samples from specific sectors such as cars and pharmaceuticals have remained vague.

Although this temporary break can reduce immediate pain, it does not decrease the uncertainty that paralyzed businesses, trade, supply and investment calculations, said Jake Colvin, president of the National Foreign Trade Council, a lobbying group in Washington.

We encourage the administration to continue to defuse and identify lasting paths to eliminate these tasks, reconstruct confidence and minimize future uncertainty with our economic partners, he added.

The Democrats continued to beat the president, despite his decline.

Chaos, uncertainty and real damage to the Trump pricing tax will not disappear in 90 days. Conclusion: The president has created a global waste at the expense of American families and businesses, said Dick Durbin, the Senator of Illinois, in a press release.

Additional reports by Will Schmitt in New York

