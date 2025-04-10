“I will never divorce my gay husband – we have a big sex life”
Samantha Greenstone and Josh Hoff – who were legally married – still have sex even if Josh is not attracted to women.
The couple made the knot although they do not have the same sexual preferences
A woman said that she would remain married to her husband `sister '' – although he knows that he is gay.
The couple met nine years ago as friends – however, as indicated by The mirrorSamantha realized that she was developing feelings for Josh, and he told her that he felt the same thing. When they started to go out together, they shared how they were in a “mixed” relationship, which means that they have different sexual orientations.
The couple, from the, said that it was “so exciting” when they cemented their relationship in a courthouse where they were married. By taking Tiktok, Samantha radiated before their marriage: “I am married a gay man. And we are literally at the courthouse right now. We have just obtained our marriage license and it's so exciting.”
The couple share their relationship updates on Tiktok
Many people, however, assumed that it is a “lavender marriage” which is an LGBTQ + term which describes when one or two people marry for the safety or convenience of seems heterosexual.
The couple denies that this is the case, and Josh told Business Insider: “I am 100% filled by our marriage. So say that we are in a” lavender marriage “, I think, remove what this is really, who are only people who love them for whom they are and not what they are.
“A lavender marriage looks like a marriage of convenience in relation to a marriage of a true pure love like ours.”
Samantha gave the bottom of their sex life after being questioned in another Tiktok. She said, “We do it the right old way. Yes. And if you are confused what it means, then it is not our job to teach you birds and bees.
“I know it's bending of mind for many of you to be like, well, it is gay. How could he sleep with a woman?”
They also answer questions from subscribers, including those on their sex life
And Josh said that Samantha was not only a woman, he is his wife and “my soul mate and my partner”. The clip published on his tiktok @samanthawynngreenstone account has become viral, accumulating millions of views, but left viewers confused by the couple's relationship.
A tiktker asked: “What is the purpose of this marriage? I do not understand why? I know from the start, there is something weird with each video he announced the Samantha account. I did not see you before a hetero husband supported very well his wife like that.”
While another wrote: “Lavender marriage in a country that allows gay marriage and law benefits with whom is right without point ???”
But others fully support the Happy couple because a fan sounded: “Congratulations to both of you! I hope you will be very happy, you are certainly looking at it today. Lavender weddings are my new favorite thing!”
