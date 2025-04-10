Indonesia black and anxiety of the Indonesian middle class

The series of students and civil society protests through Indonesia and certain recent surveys reveal a middle class for which everything is not going well.

Recent national demonstrations by students of Indonesian university under the dark of Indonesia (#Indonerate) The movements were initially caused by the budget cuts of governments, which threatened to increase tuition fees and eliminate scholarships. These demonstrations have since included requests for withdrawal from military officials of civil posts in the bureaucracy. Last month, the demonstrators opposed the revisions of the Indonesian Bill of the Armed Forces (TNI) under #Blanket (Reject the movement of revisions of the TNI law), alarmed by the possible resurgence of authoritarianism. Aligned with #IndonerateA distinct protest movement emerged in cyberspace under the hashtag #Kabujaradulu (I have just flew first), provoked by the anxiety and distrust of young Indonesians with regard to their own trajectory and their country. The movement urges them to migrate for work and study.

This student uprising and continuous demonstrations (although briefly suspended during the Eid vacation) seem to contradict credible presidential approval surveys carried out before the 100 -day bar for the Administration of Prabowo SUBIANTO at the end of January 2025, where they showed high approval of its performance. For example, a Kompas national survey said Prabowo's public approval had come down 80.9%The political indicator of the limit 79.3%While the Indonesian investigation institute had a summit of 81.4%.

However, even when the president had experienced high approval ratings, public satisfaction was Not also distributed in the company. Although the satisfaction of the “lower class” (defined as having low levels of education, in particular those who have primary education or no schooling) towards Prabowo reached 85.8%, those who have higher education levels (that is to say those who are at university or who have baccalaureate or third cycle diplomas) which have been satisfied with the president has reached 70%. In other words, investigations have found an dissatisfaction scheme among educated citizens.

For the moment, #Indonesiagelap Or #Kaburajadulu May seem to be minor rage expressions of the Indonesian middle class, but their political and economic impact can be potentially significant. The Indonesian economist and former Minister of Finance, Chatib Basri, cited Chile As an example of the anger of the middle class with a major political impact. Chile excels economically, with the highest per capita income in Latin America and a poverty rate which increased from 53% (in 1987) to six percent (by 2017). Its human development index is the highest in Latin America. Despite this, Chilean social dissatisfaction almost led to a revolution in October 2019. The extreme misfortune of the middle classes of work during an increase in public transport rates in September 2019 led riots that led to more than a million demonstrators. Eighteen people died.

An example different from the anger of the middle class was the fall of Prime Minister Bangladais Sheikh Hasina, whose difficult policies stimulated the economy of Bangladesh, its GDP increasing by around 6% per year and per capita from US $ 698 in 2009 to more than $ 2,500 in 2023, One of the highest in the region in the region. Hasina was ousted in August 2024 by student demonstrations, mainly on her decision to grant a 30% public service quota to the families of freedom fighters.

Although it is too hasty to conclude that a similar phenomenon would occur in Indonesia, the Prabowo government has tried to respond to public problems. In the light of demonstrations, the government has hastily assured the public that the university The costs would not increase And that the scholarships would not be affected by the budget cuts.

However, the profound causes of Indonesian anxiety in the middle class have not been discussed. While education levels have increased with life expectancyWhen associated with deindustrialisation, the changing trend in available jobs has tended to be towards informal or poor quality “concert”. This created dissatisfaction among the middle class and in the middle class of Indonesians, who expected to obtain stable jobs in obtaining a university diploma. However, they were unable to find a full -time job; Many are obliged to take a precarious informal job to survive. While the three Presidents of the Indonesians (Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Joko Widodo and now Prabowo) provided more aid to the poor with various social protection instruments, they undoubtedly neglected the middle class.

At the same time, the middle class has aspirations on the importance of good public services, good governance It is free from corruption and nepotism, and other political questions. If these expectations are not satisfied, online protests (social media) and in person (street) become channels for the dissatisfaction of the middle class.

An investigation into the January 2025 Indikator involving 1,220 respondents selected at random from all the provinces of Indonesia found An apparent anomaly: While most of the respondents said that their necessities were more expensive, the inflation rate of this month was only 0.76% (and negative of 0.09% in February). This suggests that it is the purchasing power of people who decreases, not that prices increase. In particular, 53% of respondents said that their household income had not changed last year, while 27% said they had decreased. Nineteen percent had increased income, while a percent did not know or responded.

These results correspond to the growing trend in the decrease in economies across the country. According to Indonesia bank, Public consumption has increased while savings have decreased. As Indonesians spend the necessities of households increase, their purchasing behaviors are defensive. For example, the Mandiri investment index shows that food expenses increased from 13.9% to 27.4% of overall expenses. Chatib Basri said that indicates economic weakness Because low -income employees spend more on food (as a share of income).

The anxiety of the middle class could lead to uncontrolled political instability in Indonesia if the government reacts to an economic slowdown with insufficient finesse or insensitive and continuous denials. Provocative statements and incoherent policies will create more controversy and more confidence will reduce. To prevent the instability observed in Chile and Bangladesh, the government of Indonesia must extend social protections for its middle class.

2025/122