Prevails over the remodeling of the ambitions threatened by the price chaos





From automotive factories to aluminum foundries, Donald Trump wants to bring manufacturing to the United States by putting the greatest trade war since the 1930s, but managers predict that pricing uncertainty will make billions of dollars too risky in the construction of new American factories.

Reshoring has been an absolute priority for the American president, with companies such as Apple, Diageo and Johnson & Johnson rushing to announce $ 1.9 tn of investments in the United States since its election, including strengthening their manufacturing capacity.

But the search for property, the design and construction of a factory, as well as license applications and control robots and other manufacturing equipment, will mean that factories will take years to finish and that many will not be completed before the expiration of Trumps' second mandate.

It will take between three and 10 years in most cases to build a new manufacturing plant in the United States, said Erin McLaughlin, an economist on the conference board of directors who has training in design and construction. Everything takes time before being able to obtain this photo from a member of the congress with a shovel in hand, she added.

Companies seeking to protect their supply chains can turn to national acquisitions instead of starting a new construction, she said. It could be faster to buy a business than to build a new factory.

Given the long and expensive process to build a factory, many executives immediately be wary of paying money in new facilities while uncertainty persists to know if Trump will stick to his trade policy.

The construction of a factory will take years, then it will take place for decades, so you must have a very long -term vision of the location of the regimes, said Mark Wakefield, world car market leader at Alixparters. You are not going to make a long -term decision today because you will want to let things settle down and see a little more how things are going.

The chaos of the market unleashed by Trumps' pricing announcements last week aroused criticism of billionaires such as the investor Stanley Druckenmiller and Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot and a long-standing republican donor, increasing pressure to soften some of the levices.

South Korea Hyundai has invested $ 12.6 billion to build an electric vehicle and a battery cell plant in the Georgia Hyundai engine group

Tuesday, TreasuryeCrey Scott Bessent American told CNBC: [CEOs] Arenot who goes for research, find a Greenfield site and notes a factory, but I am already starting in conference rooms because I spent the weekend talking to CEOs and investment bankers and that's exactly what's going on.

Bessent added that he thought that the executives still developed plans when we finish these [trade] Negotiations.

In the case of cars, the construction of a factory from zero takes at least two to five years, according to industry leaders. Time and cost depends on the size of the plant as well as whether key components such as powertrain and batteries will be produced in the same place.

South Korea Hyundai has invested $ 12.6 billion to build an electric vehicle and a Georgia battery cell factory, which took approximately two and a half years after signing the agreement until the start of production in October 2024. The georgia state and the local joint development authority initially acquire the field in 2021, with the Hyundai point of view.

Even for a smaller factory, reaching large -scale production can be slow and costly. Volvo Cars has invested approximately $ 1.35 billion in its southern Carolina factory since it chose the location in 2015.

The factory began production three years later and now has a total annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, which, according to some industry leaders, is the minimum required to make it economically viable to build a new American factory.

Given the current uncertainty in the United States, some companies can turn to alternatives to the construction of new factories. Wakefield said most car manufacturers had enough capacity in existing factories.

It would also be cheaper to restart traffic jam installations than to build new ones from zero. In the United States, labor costs mean that factories will strongly depend on automation, but that control equipment also takes time, and prices are also ready to increase the cost of materials and technology abroad.

General Motors told investors in February that he could not make decisions about where he would move his factories without political clarity. The market is pricing in a large impact of prices and a loss of profitability. Think of a world where, in addition to that, expected billions of dollars in capital, then it ends, said GMS finance chief Paul Jacobson.

Prices may also make the construction of new facilities more expensive. Pulling all the others, the prices will probably move higher costs, said Daniel Ismail, managing director of real estate analyst Green Street.

The samples have harmed American non -residential construction by injecting uncertainty, according to analysts from Morgan Stanley: non -residential construction expenses … is probably the greatest victim of the uncertainty of commercial conflicts.

Pharmaceutical products were excluded from the so-called reciprocal rates announced by Trump last week. In his speech to rose garden, he congratulated companies that developed in the United States and warned that drug manufacturers could expect a large tax if they did not follow.

The construction of a factory that makes pills using standard equipment would take about three years, but complex facilities that make biologicals such as chemotherapy or obesity drugs would take five, said Prashant Yadav, expert in supply chain to the New York -based reflection group, the foreign relations council.

Even the addition of a new production suite in an existing factory could take about 18 months, he added.

Food and Drug Balayage reductions are likely to delay the inspections and approvals necessary for pharmaceutical factories.

However, some major pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly have announced its intention to considerably expand manufacturing in the United States. An industry leader said that these were often existing plans decorated with bells and whistles to try to please the president.

Trump also declared his ambition to resuscitate American shipbuilding industry. Formerly a naval builder, the United States is now a small world player compared to certain Asian countries.

But experts say that the revival of American shipbuilding would require years of investment in new shipyards. The United States has no chance of becoming an important naval nation during the second term of Trumps, said Antonella Teodoro, principal consultant at Shipping Advisory MDS Transmodal.

On the optimistic side, it could take around five to 10 years to have an operational competitive installation, she said. To succeed in the long term and compete worldwide, it could take longer.

In the production of metals, the United States had five active aluminum foundries in 2023, according to the US government.

To compete globally on aluminum production, the United States is expected to build foundries that can produce up to 1 minute per year, said David Krakoff, a former Kaiser Aluminum executive.

You talk about seven years until you start to see the hot metal, he added, given the permits and funding necessary to build a foundry of this scale.

Report by Patrick Temple-West, Kana Inagaki, Hannah Kuchler, Oliver Tell, Robert Wright, Joshua Oliver and Claire Bushey

This article has been modified to reflect that the headquarters of the Council on foreign relations is in New York, not in Washington DC, as originally indicated.

