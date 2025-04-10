Impossible to buy an esemka car, solo residents continue Jokowi





Residents of the solo seeker Joko Widodo regarding the purchase of Essemka cars. Metrotvnews.com/triiawati prihatsari

Solo: A resident of Solo AUFAA LUQMANA RE A, 19 continued the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo because of the difficulty when he was about to buy a bima esemka car. Not only Jokowi, but AUFAA also continued the 13th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'aruf Amin, as well as the ESEMKA factory of the solo manufacturing of PT KREASI at the Solo District Court (PN). “Yes, he (Jokowi) When he became governor of Jakarta in 2014, his prototype (ESEMKA car) was led directly to Jakarta and had been launched a factory in Boyolali. AUFAA lawyer, Sigit N Sudibyanto, in Solo, Thursday, April 10, 2025. He even said that Jokowi said he would produce an Esemka mass car with an objective of five thousand units per year when he was Solo mayor in 2012. Meanwhile, Ma'aruf Amin was prosecuted because he was considered to support Jokowi concerning Esemka cars to be mass. Where it was said by Ma'aruf Amin when he was still vice-president. According to him, Ma'aruf Amin said that October will be launched a national car called Esemka which was once launched by Mr. Jokowi. “It will be produced massively in 2018 at the Islamic boarding school of Nurul Islam. We do not know the development of esemka cars linked to production and sales. But we hope that when the trial is accepted and there is an audience, solo manufacturing PT Kreasi as a company that produces ESEMKA cars can explain in detail,” he explained. He said his client AUFAA wanted to buy two bima esemka cars units for 150 million rupees per unit. This is the subject of the trial. The demand is, indicating that the complainants could not hold their promises in terms of Esemka cars en masse, so that they were classified as default acts. “The applicant said he was disadvantaged by his legal interests so that the defendants are the lowest of the price of the ESEMKA collection car with 150 million RP each. Because he wanted to buy him a car, therefore RP. 300 million. Against PT Solo Kreasi, the applicant put a confiscation of the guarantees, as well as the defendant carried out his achievements if the practitioner of the houses was designed. On the other hand, the solo district court received a legal action by default with the 7th defendant of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (defendant 1), 13th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'aruf Amin (defendant 2), the Esemka factory of the creation of PT Solo (defendant 3), by the complainant Auf Luqmana, The complainant AUF Luqmana, the defendant 3), by the complainant Auf Luqmana, the defendant 3), by the complainant Auf Luqmana, 19, the defendant 3), by the complainant Auf Luqmana renundant 3), by the complainant Auf Luqmana Reneant 3), by the Plainfa Auf Luqmana Renonding 3), by the complain Kelurahan / Jebres district, Solo City. Citing on the official PN solo website on www.pn-surakarta.id.id on the case search system (SIPP), the trial with the case number 96 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT, with the date of the registry, Wednesday April 9, 2025. “Yes (it was received), then the appointment of the jury,” Bambang Arisyanto explained to the solo PN public relations.

