Observe: Prabowo's spirit embraces political power but does not improve the relationship of Megawati – Jokowi





Indoposco.id – The meeting between President Prabowo Suubianto and the President of the Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri had been expected by many parties. The speech has appeared since October 2024, but the time of the problem only took place in the holiday period EID AL -Fitri 2025 or Monday (4/4/2025). The political observer of the Islamic University of the State of Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta (Uin Jakarta) A Bakir Ihsan alluded to the dirty relations between the 5th president of Megawati with the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who would have made the meeting of Prabowo with Megawati. “It was the friendship that has been expected by many people, due to the distance between Megawati and Joko Widodo who affected the distance between Megawati and Prabowo who kissed Joko Widodo,” said Bakir via Gawai, Jakarta, Thursday (10/4/2025). According to him, politically, who is very interested in friendship is prabowo because the head of state certainly wants to embrace all the forces to jointly support his government. It's just that the meeting was not necessarily considered to be the relationship of Megawati's relationship with Jokowi. Although the 2024 presidential election has passed. “Prabowo will always have a good relationship with Joko Widodo, because his enthusiasm is to adopt all political forces, but will not improve Megawati's relationship with Joko Widodo,” said Bakir. On the other hand, in fact, without friendship, PDIP support in Prabowo has been seen. As is the case with the discussion until the ratification of the bill on the Indonesian National Army (TNI bill) (law) by parliament on March 20, 2025. “For example, in (ratification) of the TNI, PDIP bill, including those who support the revision. This friendship is more personal which is politically no problem between Prabowo and PDIP,” added Bakir. The White MAUng MAUNG car looked like the official vehicle of President Prabowo Suubianto was seen when leaving the residence of PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI on Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (7/4/2025), around 21.15 WIB. The meeting should last an hour. The daily president of the Gerindra SUFMI DASCO Ahmad party confirmed the meeting of President PRABOWO suffered with the 5th president Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI at the Megawati residence, Jalan Teuku Umar, Jakarta recently. “The meeting of last night was a family meeting of familiarity and warmth, so that time did not feel that time was taking place long last night and that many were discussed by these two figures,” said Dasco separately in the Parliament complex, Jakarta, Tuesday 8/4/2025). (And)

