Is the Trump price too radical an idea? Think of Modi and demonetization

Prevails over criticisms like this comparison because it illustrates the dangers of radical falsification of an economic system which brought to The time test. Just as the farm was faced with a disaster, many political experts and commentators argue that AssetAlso, will soon be forced to reverse course as THE consequences of its policies go beyond its current popularity.

If you listen to American and British commentatorsyou would think that AssetActions have A single recent parallel: the disastrous decision of the former British Prime Minister Liz Truss to revise the British economy by introducing an unprecedented multitude of measures, including massive taxes cuts. Farm policies have been largely ridiculinized,, And she was driven from her dutiesbecome shorter–Serving the British Prime Minister of History.

AS global indignation on the pricing policy frames of Donald Truffs, it may be time to examine the Narendra Modi experience.

Well, yes, maybe.

Certainly, no American president has never I tried anything Radical in the face of the opposition of almost all serious economists.

But there is another parallelThe one that Americans maybe less familiar with,, but that We know In India only too good:: Narendra mod and demonetization.

Modi and Tromptoo many common points

The parallels between Modi and Trump have often been favorably highlighted, frequently by the primary partisan ministers. From The very beginning of the assets first term, he was a hero for many bjp loyalists,, WHO talk with pride of friendship between the American president and Modi. Even Asset decide expel Indian illegal immigrants in the channels have not worked the fervor of the BJP him. And Now, despite the harmful Impact its prices are susceptible to to have Indian economy, the feast of love. The party line is: Of course, Maybe they will hurt us, but they will injure more other countries.So Hourra for Donald!

There is Deeper, greater parallels. The two men are foreigners who have become bad guys in the liberal story. The two depend, on various degrees, on identity policy. Both were struck off repeatedly, Only to bounce stronger. Both are more popular than their parties. Both require and loyalty to reception and unconditional obedience of their supporters. Both have rejected Traditional media as dishonest and biased. And The two believe that they were elected not only to govern,, But to transform yourself.

Overall, the two realized what they decided to do. India in 2013 now feel like a distant memorynotably the post–India We see Today. In the United States, Trump has rewritten the rules so completely that he was able to challenge the results of a presidential election without any evidenceand treat those who have violently ransacked The American capital January 6, 2021 as a hero standing for freedom and justice. On pMonth ast, he has target Any prosecutor who dared to hold those aggressor responsible.

There is more. The two men are masters of grievance policy. Modi told the public that they no longer needed to be ashamed of India, arguing that the country he had taken care of was a corrupt,, Message from the scam. He claims to have cleaned, so that Indianonce again, can be proud of their country.

Drain The Marais was one of the slogans Trumps,, But it could easily be Used to summarize Modis' call in 2014. Trump went further, telling Americans that their country has been pushed for too long by other nations. They drain the resources of the Americas by demanding security protection while making the United States difficult to sell goods in their country, he said. No wonder he argumentsThat American manufacturing is in crisis, jobs are lost and that the United States has a huge trade deficit.

When you make such huge claims, you have to do something just as huge once you are elected, to demonstrate how you change things.

For Trump, prices are his way of saying that America will no longer be pushed. There is a certain logic to its actions. He wants to destroy the current global economic order and specifically stagnate the rise of China. Hence the last break on the implementation of prices on the rest of the world with the exception of China.

He hopes to effectively devalue the dollar and make exports more competitive while reducing the real richness denominated in countries like China (the largest dollar holder outside the United States) and paralyzing their economies led by export. In the process, American manufacturing will be relaunched, jobs will be created and America will win. And the climb of China will be interrupted.

It doesn't seem so bad in theory. But then the demonetization either.

Read also: Trump plays the commitment game. India must be intelligent, not to surrender

Disassetern demonetization for Modi

The demonetization argument was not new and it seemed quite simple. Too much wealth has been kept illegally in cash, Modification said. Suppose all this money was done unsuccessful in one stroke? Honest people would not suffer because banks would accept their species: The only requirement was that you explain how money was won. Crooks who could not offer legitimate The explanations would find their heap of species coming Silver worthless and black would be seriously reduced, if not completely eliminated. It was the best way to clean a scam country.

We all know NOW that Demonetizationpm MODIS 8 p.m. Announcement on November 8, 2016did not work. Not only did it injure honest citizens damaged the Indian economy,, But that made no real difference for black money: the levels of money in the system are even higher today than before the demonetization.

But here is the thing: even in the short term, it made no difference for the popularity of Modis. He has won the next two general elections and is still a People's Prime Minister almost A decade later. Modis Supporters accept that demonetization has failed but they do not hold he against him. Instead, they see the proof that he was ready to do something radical and unprecedented to change the system.

Read also: India has prices for 3 reasons. One is pure stupidity

As Modi, Trump has little to lose

If world economists are right, then prevails over pricing policy will eventually be a greater disaster for the United States than Modis Demonetization was for India. It will also seriously damage the world economy.

And even if Trump is right, there will be months and months of suffering for Americans as prices increase and any increase in manufacturing will take a long time to present themselves. Trump says he knows it. His advisers say that a slight recession (which now seems inevitable) is the price that America will pay to reset the world order.

Consensus among critics prevails over,, As the pain rises, the popularity of the administrations falls and the Republicans begin to lose races of the congress. There will be so much pressure that Trump will be forced to reconsider and reduce certain parts of his policy.

It seems quite reasonable. But Trump is not a reasonable man. Like Modi, he establishes his own rules and makes the unthinkable completely normal.

There is AAnother factor. Demonetization occurred at the start of the term modis. Trump is a kind of president of Duck Lame. Under the American Constitution, he cannot serve a third term. (Although even it can change; with Trump, anything is possible). He therefore no longer needs to worry about popularity. He must worry about his inheritance.

Asset Really very little to lose. If the scheme fails (what it will probably be), its supporters will say (like Modés After demonetization) that at least he sincerely tried to do something radical.

If that succeeds, however, he will descend into history as a man who has transformed the Americas into the world. And then, even the Constitution will be to be modified.

Anyway, Liz Truss is the bad parallel. Take a look at Modi. Modi and Trump both know how to confuse expectations. And neither can be canceled.

Vir Sanghvi is a printed and television journalist and a talk show animator. He tweet @virsanghvi. The views are personal.

(Edited by Aamaan Alam Khan)