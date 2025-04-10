PTi leaders in Loggerheads on access to Imran – Pakistan





Gohar hits Salman Akram Raja, challenges the latest affirmations on the avoidance of solidarity meetings with the members of the Imrans family

Islamabad: PTI leaders seemed to be in Loggerheads on the issue of access to the founder of the Imran Khan party, one day after the prison administrations' decision to ban the former Sisters of the Prime Ministers to meet him ended with a confrontation with the police.

On Tuesday, Adiala administration arrested Aleema Khan and other family members, but authorized a group of five lawyers, including lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and Ali Zafar to meet the PTI chief in prison.

This development did not succeed with the secretary general Salman Akram Raja, who was also not allowed to meet Mr. Khan.

The PTI had given a list of six lawyers in accordance with the prescription of the High Court which sanctioned two weekly meetings to the prison administration for the meeting on Tuesday, but the name of Mr. Rajas was withdrawn from the list and was arrested by the prison staff.

It can be noted that the High Court of Islamabad had ordered that the founder of the PTI could meet visitors every Tuesday and Thursday and that the visits would be coordinated by Salman Akram Raja.

In response to this development, the secretary general of the PTI said on Tuesday evening that the people whose names were not included in the list should not meet Imran Khan, and as long as Imran Khans sisters were not allowed to meet him, other leaders should also refrain from meeting the former Prime Minister.

This apparent excavation in lawyers

Gohar and Ali Zafar did not go well with the acting president of the PTI, who took the secretary general for the task at a media conference on Wednesday.

The party has never decided that no one will meet the founding president if his sisters will not be allowed to meet him. In addition, if this is the case, why did Salman Akram Raja met Imran Khan (March 25) while Leema Khan and other sisters were not allowed to meet their brother, he said.

I am the president of the biggest Pakistan political party and I have confidence in Imran Khan. I face criticism in recent years and a half years and I appreciate positive criticism, but no one should do it for inexpensive popularity, he said.

The party has not decided that if a lawyer's name is withdrawn from the list provided to the Adiala administration, other lawyers will not meet Imran Khan either. In addition, we have not decided that if the Imran Khans sisters will not be authorized, no lawyer will meet Mr. Khan, he said.

He said that the boycott only occurred once and that too at the time of the 26th amendment. We had provided a list of five lawyers in which the name of Salmans was also included, but when we received the approval, there were names of three lawyers and the name of salmans lacked. We decided that the five were going all five or that none of us would. The government was of the opinion that the name of Salmans was not included because it was not parliamentary, he explained.

Banister Gohar said that the political committee had never made such a decision after that, adding that the proposal could be submitted to the political committee and if it decided in its favor, then no one would meet Imran Khan if the access of its sisters was limited.

However, the political score should not be done and no one should try to gain cheap popularity. No one should talk about Ali Zafar that he is a favorite person. He is a large person (he) challenged the affairs of the parties before the High Court of Peshawar, the IHC, the High Court of Lahore, the Supreme Court, the Electoral Commission and in other forums without invoicing even a single roupie, he said.

Parliamentary party meeting

Later, after the meeting of the PTI parliamentary party, the opposition leader at the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said that the Pakistani peoples party was responsible for the channels that are manufactured in Punjab. In July of last year, a meeting was called in which President Asif Zardari gave approval of the channels under SIFC, he said.

However, it is the PTI that raised the issue and said that water belongs to the Sindh and that the question should be resolved through the Common interest Council, he said.

In addition, a mineral conference took place in Islamabad, but I must say that the investment comes in the places where peace prevails. We are told that business against PTI can be withdrawn if Imran Khan requires apology. This shows that all cases are politically motivated, he said.

Posted in Dawn, April 10, 2025

