Previously Bidik Kaesang at the Constitutional Court, now AUFA is prosecuted in Jokowi concerning ESEMKA cars …

Solo, kompas.com – Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Ma'ruf Amin and PT Solo Manufacturing Kreasi, pursued by default on the cancellation of the production of Esemka cars. The trial was converted to the registration number of PN SKT-080420250, at the District Solo (PN), Java Central (central Java).

These three parties were continued by AUFAA LUQMANA RE A (19), a resident of Kampung Ngoresan, District of Jebres, Solo City, Central Java.

Jokowi himself when he was met at his residence in Solo today, Wednesday (4/4/2025), has not yet made comments related to the default.

Who is it?

“The applicant is a young man who has just finished the school will open a car rental company,” said the defendant's lawyer, Sigit Sudibdianto, after having accumulated before the solo district court on Tuesday (4/4/2025).

AUFA turned out to be the younger brother of Almas TSAQIBBIRRU who had continued before the Constitutional Court (MK) linked to the legal test of law (law) number 7 of 2017 concerning elections in 2023.

The Almas trial linked to age requirements for candidates for the presidential and vice-president was granted by the Constitutional Court. The decision of the Constitutional Court opened the door to the son of the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, transmitted the presidential election of 2024.

Read also: Why was Jokowi pursued by default concerning ESEMKA cars?

In trial number 55 / PUU-XXI / 2023, Almas also explicitly called Gibran as the reason for the trial he proposed. Almas even called himself entirely Gibran admirer.

Meanwhile, AUFAA continued the electoral law. He asked that the minimum conditions for the age of 30 the governor and the mayor / regent of 25 years in electoral law be calculated since the voting day.

Like his brother, AUFAA also immediately mentioned the name of Kaesang PANGAREP in his trial file.

AUFA gave the title of trial 99 / PUU-XXII / 2024 “Kaesang was forbidden to be governor”.

Between the photos / Mohammad ayudha The applicant for testing the election of the election of the candidate candidate-vice-presidential Almas TSAQIBBIRRU Re. made a statement to journalists during the meeting in Manahan, solo, at the center of Java, Monday 10/16/2023). The Constitutional Court (MK) granted part of the request for judicial revision of law number 7 of 2017 concerning the general elections linked to the age limit of the presidential candidates and the vice-president submitted by the Faculty of Law, University of Surakarta (UNSA) Almas Tsaqibbirru which had been selected by the age of the age of the presidential and permanent permanent vice-president, permanent permanent permanent vice-president Except people. Between the photos / Mohammad Ayudha. Between the photos / Mohammad ayudha / SPT. The applicant for testing the election of the election of the candidate candidate-vice-presidential Almas TSAQIBBIRRU Re. made a statement to journalists during the meeting in Manahan, solo, at the center of Java, Monday 10/16/2023). The Constitutional Court (MK) granted part of the request for judicial revision of law number 7 of 2017 concerning the general elections linked to the age limit of the presidential candidates and the vice-president submitted by the Faculty of Law, University of Surakarta (UNSA) Almas Tsaqibbirru which had been selected by the age of the age of the presidential and permanent permanent vice-president, permanent permanent permanent vice-president Except people. Between the photos / Mohammad Ayudha. Between the photos / Mohammad ayudha / SPT.

Read also: The trial of the sister of Almas on the age of Kaesang to the Constitution

If he was granted by the Constitutional Court, Kaesang, who was even 30 years old on December 25, 2024, could not advance as a candidate for the post of governor, because the 2024 local elections took place on November 27, 2024.

Almas and AUFAA are children of the coordinator of the anti-corruption community (MAKI) Boyamin Saiman.

Reasons to continue

The applicant feels the car Esemka bima At the price of RP from 150 million to 170 million RP, fairly cheap. So I want to buy the car.

However, the plan was canceled because the car was developed by professional students, when Jokowi was mayor of Solo and although he was the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, had not been produced en masse.

“Feeling disappointed and disadvantaged because he could not achieve his desire to have an Esemka car unit,” he said. He explained, if Jokowi said that the Esemka car would become a national car.

Read also: The judge rejects Almas Tsaqibbirru by lack of trial in Gibran

However, the realization does not occur. Although Jokowi inaugurated the ESEMKA car assembly plant in Boyolali, September 6, 2019.

“The accused could not keep his promise in terms of production and marketing, ESEMKA cars en masse. Well, it was classified as a default act or an injury to the promise,” he explained.

(Author: Fristin Intan Suristyowati I Editor: Ihsanuddin, Sari Hardiyanto)



Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

