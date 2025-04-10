Rallies in Shangla, Mansehra asks for the release of Imran Khan





An activist of the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) holds a portrait of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during an anti-government rally on October 28, 2022. AFP

Bisham / Mansehra: Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) organized a large gathering in the districts of Shangla and Manshra on Wednesday to demand the immediate release of the founder of the Imran Khan party.

The gathering of the city of Bisham de Shangla brought together several key leaders of PTI, including Shaukat Yousafzai and others. He warned that there were growing troubles among the public, and if the authorities did not get involved quickly to the situation, this could cause disastrous consequences. Shaukat also criticized the federal government and called its policies a failure that ruined the economy and disrupted the country's peace and stability.

We are launching a renewed movement for the release of Imran Khans from Shangla, he said and stressed that the massive participation rate was proof that the people campaigned for Imran Khans Freedom. Inshaallah, if management requests it, we will head to Islamabad again, he added.

He rejected the allegations of any PTI division, saying that there were no cracks in the party. He clearly indicated that the voting bank and the influence of the parties were only linked to the management of Imran Khans, and rumors of internal divisions did not hold land.

In Mansehra, the rally led by the president of the assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Babar Saleem Swati, also demanded the immediate release of the founding president of PTI, Imran Khan, qualifying the accusations against him of politically motivated.

We make a peaceful jihad for the release of our founding president of the parties, Imran Khan, who was imprisoned for accusations of smuggling, told Babar Swati to the participants in the Rally. The central rally, led by Babar Swati, was joined by PTI workers from various parts of the district.

Participants walked through Abbottabad Road, Cachemir Road and Shinkiari Road while singing slogans and holding cupards demanding Imran Khans Liberating. The demonstration took place on the call of the provincial president Ptis, Junaid Akbar Khan, and culminated in a public rally in Khatm-E-Nubowwat Chowk.

Provincial vice-president Kamal Saleem Swati, the secretary general of the division in Hazara, Sardar Mohammad Khan, president of the district MPA Akramullah Ghazi, and vice-president Zaheer Khan also approached the rally.

We will not rest until Imran Khan, who fights for the rights of peoples and true democracy, was released, said Babar Swati. He also criticized the federal government for intervening that the Khans family encounters it and the reproduction of PTI managers and workers. The secretary general of the Sardar Mohammad Khan division announced that the party would extend its demonstrations through the Hazara division.

