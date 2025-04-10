Zulkifli Hasan met Jokowi solo, it was discussed





Harianjogja.com, solo The Minister of Coordination of the Food Division Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas, who is also the president of the National Mandate Party (PAN), met the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo, Central Java, Wednesday (4/4/2025) The meeting took place at the Jokowi residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City. “I friendly eid, yesterday the first day of Eid in Jakarta, after that, I am in the evening between the grandchildren to leave the city. I asked, you were also the same thing as the grandchildren,” he said. He said that friendship had been committed because he was once one of the ministers when Jokowi was still active as Head of State. “I was the minister of a father, a lot to guide for two years, who also trusted my mother,” he said. Regarding the discussion made by their two, Zulhas refused to speak. “Yes, friendship, of course, there is an economic situation and so on,” he said. Mentioned about the meeting of President Prabowo Subaianto and the president of the PDIP Megawati SOEKARNOPUTRI, he welcomed. “I just read earlier. Yes, of course, everything is good,” he said. Read also: Kai Open Stewardess offers and stewards, these are the terms and how to register Meanwhile, during the momentum of Eid this time, Zulhas became one of the figures who came to meet Jokowi at his residence on Jalan Kutai Utara Raya, village of Sumber, Banjarsari district, Surakarta. Several other figures include the president of the National Economic Council Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of Cooperatives Budi Arie, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, the coordinated minister of the PMK Pratikno and Wamendagri Bima Arya. In addition, there is also the son of President Prabowo Didit Prabowo and the Governor of the Java Ahmad Lutfi center. Check the news and other articles on Google News Source: Between

