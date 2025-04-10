On September 6, 2022, Liz Truss took over the reins of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Boris Johnson, who Leaving the number 10 Downing Street in disgrace. He finally resigned as a deputy six months later, dodging a humiliating suspension It would have been imposed on him if he had stayed in Parliament.

Liz Truss's madness

Farms The Premiere was even shorter and dramaticWhen his mini-budget, which had not been discussed with the Office of Budget Liability (OBR), sent sterling in free fall on the world markets. She licensee Her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and when it did not brake on the situation, resigned on October 25, making her The shortest British in history.

Since then, THE New statesman reports, She blamed, among other things, the OBR, the Supreme Court, the Committee on Judicial appointments, the World Trade Organization, the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the Human Rights Act and National Insurance. She takes no responsibility herself.

She even wrote a book on her Prime Minister called Ten years to save the West. The Guardian Reviewer The evaluated as: one of the male books and the most unrepentant, petulant, political and economic and economically, and concluded: the extent of his ignorance is astounding.

The only places where it is listened to, in fact, are right -wing political conferences In the United States, where it proposes that Great Britain is led by an unclear bureaucracy, which has a striking similarity with the claims set out by the 2025 project on the United States. However, in Great Britain, several deputies who married the sister philosophy of the 2025 project, National conservatismIncluding its leader, Yorkshire MP MIRIAM Cateslost its parliamentary seats during the 2024 elections.

Of Trump, the farm and unicorns

There are many parallels that can be established between the Trusss Chaotic Première and Donald Trumps Torrent decrees In its first hundred days as American president. Many of them shocked and surprised American citizens, Elon Musks Doge has Threats against Canada, Mexico and the EUAnd the harassment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the oval office. Other nations begin to consider How they are going to go to a new world Order which no longer turns to America to direct its defense strategies or its financial markets.

The world will undoubtedly be evolving for a while to come. And while we are waiting for a new normal to evolve, one of the most interesting questions to consider, more particularly on National Unicorn DayThis is why the UKS response to Truss and the USS response to Trump were so different.

There was perhaps a reason to believe that it should have worked differently in Great Britain which still retains the unicorn of royalty after all. But our monarchs have no difficult power. We expect them to stay in our national tales book and only come out for the splashes of the colorful ceremonial that the whole world enjoys. In everyday life, the British frequently exerts a level of cynicism that surprises the rest of the world.

The magic of British cynicism

In 2020, Arikogli Refained on a 2003 incident that exposed the cynicism of the British public, in their response to the American magician / illusionist David Blaine. Fresh to leave the American audience amazed by public waterfalls such as the living burial and spend 72 hours in a block of ice, Blaine decided to hang over the Thames in a small Perspex box for 44 days. The answer he shocked it and perplexed the rest of the world.

After a few days, crowds arrived to launch eggs and, most of the nights, people showed up to play strong music and shine pocket lamps to prevent it from sleeping. A parade of men has crossed (put the bottom) to him, and others led golf balls to the box. Tabloid press conspiracy theories suggested that it was a hologram, giving birth to even more elaborate tests of its reality, one of which involved a tabloid newspaper deployment of a remote -controlled helicopter to swing the burgers before the unhappy and fasting illusionist.

At the end of the experience, Blaine seemed to be deflated and disillusioned, admitting that he did not know why the British public had responded in this way.

The sky knows, I'm miserable now

In 2015, sociologist Kieran Curran Proposed: transcending barriers between a high and low culture, cynical sensitivity permeates [British] The culture of the 20th century as a whole, in popular and relatively unpopular variants. From Philip Larkin to Morrissey.

It just seems to suggest that cynicism is probably the liaison factor between the poem of Larkins It's the verse that starts: they fuck you, your mom and dad and Morrisseys song Which says: I was looking for a job and then I found a job / and the sky knows, I am miserable now.

British cynicism has been alternately analyzed as a national character line. But if it protects us from the tastes of Trump and Truss, right?

A load of old bollocks

While the world swirls around the Plughole of Trumps stock market crash, we are not short of British commentators who are happy to send a similar message to the United States. Directing the field is ex-Sunday editor Andrew NeilDoubling Truff's pricing taxes as a complete nonsense and, yes, that all that the president says is a load of old Bollocks.

Alan sugarBritish presenter Apprentice TV relics, calls Tromps Policy, Malarkey who will be canceled because it will simply not work and expresses doubt because there is no negotiation with someone who believes his own propaganda and slogans.

Ex-Tony Blair in chief of the press Alistair campbell Accused Trump of lying on an industrial scale, adding, Trump has never stopped being a reality TV host, it was there that he obtained his kicks, and that his inner circle sang around him, prior to his madness.

In the 2003 film Love, actually,, Hugh grants a pm fiction Informingly informed Billy Bob Thorntons Fictional US President he saw through his words of Bélette and that things will change from now on. Could we see it resonating in real life in the near future, because the British public did not lack patience with swollen American illusions, as they did more minor with the illusionist Blaine?

If I was nice and polite

I must admit that I do not know where and when the current global emergency will end. But after a long period of despair of Brexit idiocy and everything that came after, I realized that I am happy to have been born in the nation that caused Monty Python and the ((Whatever the Bollocks) Sex pistols, and who skillfully broadcast the heads of Bollocks Charles (Divine Right of Kings) I and Oliver (prohibit Christmas celebrations) Cromwell in fast succession, without fear or favor Cromwells execution being post mortemjust to emphasize how important it is for the British to issue A bollocking.

And, which we recently added to our national history book on Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee by describing it with tea with Paddington BearThe type of open and honest illusion that everyone can appreciate. And, of course, marry Padadington The creator Michael Bond Philosophy, as he was expressed by his fictitious character: if it was nice and polite, the world will be right.

Unicorns are magnificent creatures in history books, after all. But they tend to wreak havoc among the bulls and bears on the stock markets.

Were always your friends, America. But maybe now we could present the very British concept to call Bollocks? It could save a lot of sorrow in the future.