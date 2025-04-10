Kangana Ranaut says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an order and not an order no: “Chand Pe Daag Hota Hai, Unse Ek Bhi Daag Nahin Hai” | Hindi Movie News





The actress who became a politician Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to speak. From the call of nepotism to Bollywood to the expression of strong opinions as a political figure, it is always daring and not filtered. Now, when she dived more deeply in her political career as Mandi MP, Himachal Pradesh, the actress of the “queen” praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking during public rallies, she described it as more than a simple leader calling him “with a lawyer and even comparing him to the moon.” PM Modi is not an ordinary human being

While addressing a rally in Ladbhadol in the riding of the Jogindernagar Assembly on Tuesday April 8, Kangana praised the PM Modi. As ABP News reported, she said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an ordinary human being but an avtar. When he came in 2014, young people's thoughts changed. Before 2014, my thought towards politics was such that politics seemed unhappy.” The actress of “Tanu Weds Manu” continued by saying: “With the start of the Modi rule in the country after 2014, a new wave of development came. New projects arrive on the ground and the country is evolving towards becoming a world leader, “she added.

Chand pe daag hota hai, unse ek bhi daag nahin hai

In another address to the constituency of the Jarol assembly in the Himachal Pradeshs Sundernagar, the “emergency” actress doubled her admiration for the PM. Stressing the corruption scandals that tormented previous governments, Kangana said things had changed since Modi took over.

According to Hindustan Times, she pointed out, before 2014, there were once a lot of 2G scams, a coal scam, a fodder scam … There is not even a single stain on PM Modi. 'Chand Pe Daag Hota Hai, Unse Ek Bhi Daag Nahin Hai (there are stains on the Moon, but there is no place on PM Modi)' … “ Find your balance between play and politics

Juggling with his cinematographic career and his political responsibilities has not been easy, but Kangana learns to adapt. Addressing Etimes last year, she opened the emotional change that politics has brought in her life. I try to balance it and try to develop a kind of hard skin where I get used to manipulating it because as an artist, I am not used to channeling it. I have always been in a medium where I see beauty, or as an artist, I can feel it as a tangible object and I can access it. I am the kind of alchemist who can keep it in me, then later I can project it.

The actress of Manikarnika has added, the politician literally concerns people.

In terms of the film, Kangana was seen for the last time in the urgency of the political drama, where she represented the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Sunny Deol realizes himself on “Jaat”, the Post-Gadar 2 pressure and why he always hates dance | EXCLUSIVE

