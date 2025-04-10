Pti Bigwigs in Loggerheads to meet Imran Khan in Adiala prison





The founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, made gestures during a PTI rally in Swat, March 16, 2022. Facebook / @ Imrankhanofichargo unhappy to have been called Manzoor-e-nazar.salman Raja says that Imran did not call anyone on Tuesday.Marwat “does not agree” that Asad qaïiser conspirator.

Islamabad: The senior management of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) is engaged in a verbal fight on the question of the meeting of the founding president of the party, Imran Khan.

Sources have said that the list provided to officials from the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi did not include the names of the president of Pti Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and the lawyer Ali Zafar, but they both met the party founder. On which some members of the PTI have risen by objections, the news reported.

Barrister Gohar expressed serious concerns on Wednesday concerning the use of the term “Manzoor-E-Nazar” (favorite). Speaking of the journalists of the Parliament, he said that the founder of the PTI had faith in everyone and that Zafar is an honest person.

“I express serious reserves on the word Manzoor-E-Nazar, but I want to unite the party even if I have to leave the post,” he said.

The head of the opposition in the Senate, Senator Zafar then expressed his regret in the face of the “allegations” of the secretary general of the PTI General Salman Akram Raja. Addressing journalists outside the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), the PTI legislator said that Raja's remarks on the meeting with the party founder had triggered a new dispute. He said Imran had ordered him to move the Supreme Court in terms of permission to hold the meeting.

Everyone has the right to meet Imran Khan, added Senator Zafar. He noted that the former Prime Minister said he was open to speaking with anyone in the interest of the country.

Addressing the media at the IHC earlier, Raja said that he had been agreed by all that he would provide the names of six lawyers. However, on Tuesday, only the Manzoor-E-Nazar were allowed to meet the party president and the names of the six lawyers he provided was not authorized, said the secretary general of the PTI.

He said that Imran had called no one on Tuesday and spoke with his family and that they were fine. He categorically declared that anyone whose name was not on the list should not meet the founder of the party in the future.

According to party sources, there was a warm exchange of words between the president of the PTI and secretary general on Tuesday at the house of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, after the return of the leader of the Adiala prison party. We have learned that efforts were made by certain party leaders for reconciliation between the two.

In addition, Gohar said on Wednesday that the founder of the party and former Imran president supported the calls to make Pakistan a hard state and stressed the importance of ensuring equal justice for all citizens.

Addressing Geo News, he quoted Imran saying that a hard state would guarantee the rule of law and the uniform implementation of justice. He added that the founding president stressed that Pakistan should not remain a gentle state, where the law is not regularly confirmed.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader, ousted and Mna Sher Sher Afzal Marwat revealed that there were three groups of pressure in the party, in which PTIS social media played an important role and presented his story.

Speaking to Geo News, Marwat explained that one of the three pressure groups with the PTI was the Party media, in particular the Youtubers, who created the story for the party to win dollars, while the party and Khan Sahib (Imran) had to pay the price in Pakistan.

He alleged that these media played a big role in creating differences and chaos in the PTI. He continued that the second large group which, according to him, was the direction of the KP which was the victim here at the request of the people of Punjab. The reason is that it is only in Pakhtunkhwa that there is a PTI organization, while in the other three provinces, there is no organization of the party, he noted.

On the issue of negotiations with the establishment, Marwat said that PTI and the establishment had been engaged three times, but that the party could not take advantage of the commitment. He added that the party hopes to negotiations with the establishment again, but the establishment has not been serious this time.

About the story of Asad Qaiser who was declared conspirator in the party, he said that he did not agree that Qaiser is a conspirator. The founder of the party is wrong about Ali Amin Gandapur so that a maximum of damage can be caused to him, he believed.

On the question of the threat to the president of the chief minister of KP, Marwat said that everything can happen in PTI at any time, decisions are made on the basis of hearsay.

