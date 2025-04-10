Politics
PM Modi to visit Varanasi on April 11, to inaugurate development projects with a value of 3,884 crosses
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Friday April 11, 2025) to inaugurate 3,884 development projects.
He will arrive at Varanasis Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at 10 a.m. and will remain about two and a half hours. Mr. Modi will head directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting after landing.
The president of the BJP Kashi area, Dilip Patel, addressing YearsConfirmed the news: the Prime Minister of India and the famous parliamentarian of Varanasi, the Honorable Prime Minister, arrives this time in his constituency of Lok Sabha for the 50th time.
He also mentioned that we are informed of the arrival of the Honorable Prime Minister around 10 am. And from there, the Honorable Prime Minister will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after having finished the assembly service of Babatpur airport.
Public meeting
The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party invited more than 50,000 people to the public meeting, where Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and throw the foundation stone for various projects worth 3,884. Key projects include a major lower tunnel on the NH-31, the development of the airport area and educational establishments as a government diploma college and a polytechnic. Modi should contact the rally for about 20 minutes, from 12:30 p.m. around 12:30 p.m.
Mr. Patel also detailed the scope of these projects, noting, the key project as part of the RS 3884 Croore initiative includes a major lower tunnel on NH-31, worth around 6,500 crores. Other projects include bodies of water, colleges, parks, a police inn and an overview in Maruwadi.
The organization of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party of the district and the city of Varanasi, which includes 33 mandaux, is preparing for massive participation. Party workers in all mandaux, at the stand level and other fronts should attend public collection. In addition, people from all walks of life in the Varanasi district will also listen to the Prime Minister. The organization awaits around 50,000 participants or more, he added.
Mr. Patel added, the key project of the initiative of 3,884 crore includes a major lower tunnel on NH-31, worth around 6,500 crores. Other projects include the development of an airport area, a water mission, a government diploma college, a polytechnic college, a hockey stadium, a public transport inn and a castel at the Ram Nagar police line, as well as the widening of the road and an overview in Maruwadadi. The Prime Minister will provide blessings and solutions to these urgent problems during his visit.
Extension of Babatpur Airport
According to reports, on arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw the foundation stone for many development projects in Purvanchal, including Varanasi. Among them, the construction of a six -lane tunnel under the expansion of Babatpur airport. As part of this project, the airport track will be extended, due to which two planes will be able to land and take off simultaneously. After this change, the number of airport planes will increase to 110 per day. The six-lane tunnel will be built by transforming the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway (NH-21) into a new form.
According to reports, a budget of 652.64 crore has been kept for this, of which 325 crore will only be spent on the construction of tunnels. Apart from that, 10.50 hectares of land near the airport were acquired. The completion of this project will create a smooth traffic lane between the city and the airport.
According to reports, Prime Minister Modis Plan also includes a new city of transport in Varanasi, which will be built in Mohansarai. As part of this project, 12 crores will be spent on requirements such as a truck parking lot, a warehouse, a restaurant, a sales complex and a dormitory. Video surveillance surveillance and a security system will also be ensured for truck drivers.
PM Modi will also throw the foundation stone for the renovation of various parks in the city. 11 The large Varanasi parks will be embellished. Among these, Ashok Nagar's parks, Mahadev Nagar, Kanshiram Yojana and Birdopur are prominent. This work will increase the greenery and the beauty of the city.
He also inaugurated 35 new works of art at the intersections of Varanasi. These artefacts include a hockey stick, an efficient Kathak dancer, a nandi lion and the replicas of cities ghats. These artifacts will improve the identity and beauty of cities.
Depending on the reports, a mini stadium will also be built in Shivpur with 6.15 crores. This stadium will have sports facilities such as a yoga pavilion, a walking track, a cricket net, a hockey field and a football field. This complex will be an ideal place for children, young people and sport lovers.
The MODIS PM initiative will include 345.12 Brokes for 130 drinking water bodies within the framework of the Jal Jeevan mission, a budget of more than 100 crosses to expand various roads and investment of more than 1,000 crosses for the substation and transmission lines of 400 kV.
Apart from this, many new colleges and libraries will also be built in the education sector.
|
