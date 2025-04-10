Gohar rejects criticism to meet Imran





Islamabad-Interim President Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) Gohar Ali Khan rejected the criticism of the secretary general of the Salman Akram Raja party on Wednesday for the former decision to meet the imprisoned leader Imran Khan at a time when the sisters of the ex-premier were not allowed to see their brother. He also expressed serious concerns about the word of the “blue eyes” used by Raja in an indirect reference to the lawyer PTI Syed Ali Zafar. One day earlier, the secretary general of the PTI had declared that some party leaders should not have met Khan in the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after the prison authorities did not allow the sisters of the ex-Primeter to see their brother. He said that the authorities after prison allowed the Senator of Gohar and the PTI Syed Ali Zafar to meet the party founder while the names of those transmitted by Raja to the administration were excluded for such a meeting. “Some with blue eyes of powers, which are allowed to meet (with Khan) and others are prohibited,” he said.

President PTI Gohar in a veiled reference to Raja said that no one at the party should try to obtain cheap popularity. “I appreciate the confidence of (party leader) Khan and I am faced with criticism of the last more than a year and a half with an open heart,” he said.

He continued by saying that the PTI political committee never decided that lawyers would not meet Khan if his sisters were prohibited from such a meeting.

He noted that the sisters of Khan were arrested at the entrance to Adiala prison on March 25 and then wondered why Raja and other lawyers had entered the premises to meet the party leader. He said the committee had never decided that other lawyers would not meet Khan if the name of one was deleted from the list.

