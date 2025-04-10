On the camera, the former Prime Minister of the UK obtains a tingling of ostrich





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on a day, enjoying time with his family in a wildlife park in Texas, but that didn't seem to have gone well with an ostrich. In a video shared by Carrie Johnson, Mr. Johnson's wife, the family is seen at the inside of their vehicle when an ostrich approaches them. Mr. Johnson, sitting in the driver's seat, had his son, Wilfred, on the side, leaning off the seat. The next moment, the ostrich approaches them and weighs in his hand through the open window, encouraging the former Prime Minister to move forward. What was supposed to be a calm and peaceful day in the park turned into a light adventure. His wife posted the video on Instagram, saying: “Too funny not to share.” It is not clear which wildlife park they visited, but Ms. Johnson, earlier, shared a photo of the family of Dinosaur Valley State Park, located near Glen Rose, Texas. We see the family observing deer and an Aoudad, an animal in the shape of a goat, in other videos downloaded on Ms. Johnson's account and seem to be in the same place. Later in the day, Johnson visited a local restaurant in Lake Granbury with his wife. Stumpy's Lakeside Grill in Granbury welcomed the two and shared a photo on his Facebook page, writing: “We are very honored to have it as our guest !!” Johnson, who was a British Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, was often taken on camera in funny or clumsy situations. His unforeseen comic situations, as being taken on a zip line or raising Peppa Pig during business meetings, drew public attention several times.





