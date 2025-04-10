PTI leaders compete on access to Imran Khan





Islamabad [Pakistan]April 10 (Ani): A rift emerged in the direction of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) on access to the founder of the Imran Khan party, after his sisters were devoid of visiting Adiala prison on Tuesday.

According to party sources, prison administration prevented Aleema Khan on Tuesday and other family members from meeting the former Prime Minister. However, five lawyers – including lawyer Gohar Ali Khan and lawyer Ali Zafar – were allowed to meet Imran Khan in prison.

This decision aroused strong criticism from the secretary general of the PTI Salman Akram Raja, who was also not allowed to meet Khan. The PTI had submitted a list of six lawyers for the meeting in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Islamabad authorizing two visits per week, but the name of Raja was removed from the final list approved by the prison staff.

The High Court of Islamabad had ordered Khan to be authorized at meetings every Tuesday and Thursday and attributed the responsibility for coordination to Salman Akram Raja. After being denied access, Raja said Tuesday evening that those who are not on the approved list should not meet Khan and that “Imran Khan's sisters were not allowed to meet him, other leaders should also refrain from meeting the former Prime Minister”.

Strongly reacting to these comments, the acting president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said on Wednesday: “The party has never decided that no one will meet the founding president if his sisters will not be allowed to meet him.

“I am the president of the biggest political party in Pakistan and I have confidence in Imran Khan. I have faced criticism in recent years and a half years and I appreciate a positive criticism, but no one should do it for cheap popularity,” he said.

“… The party has not decided that if a name for a lawyer is withdrawn from the list provided to the Adiala administration, other lawyers will not meet Imran Khan either. In addition, we have not decided that if Imran Khan's sisters will not be authorized, no lawyer will meet Mr. Khan,” he said.

He also explained that the only boycott of meetings had taken place during the question of the 26th amendment. “We had provided a list of five lawyers in which the name of Salman was also included, but when we received the approval, there were names of three lawyers and the name of Salman was missing. We decided that the five were going there or any of us would.

He added that the political committee made no decision afterwards. “The proposal could be made before the political committee and if it decided in its favor, then no one would meet Imran Khan if the access of its sisters was restricted.”

“However, the political score should not be done, and no one should try to gain a cheap popularity. No one should talk about Ali Zafar that he is a” preferred “person. He is a great person … (He) challenged party affairs in the High Court of Peshawar, IHC, the High Court of Lahore, the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court.

After a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party later in the day, the opposition leader at the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan also addressed the media and moved to another problem, alleging the involvement of the PPP in controversial channel projects in Punjab. “In July of last year, a meeting was called in which President Asif Zardari gave approval of the channels under SIFC,” he said in accordance with Dawn reports.

“However, it is the PTI that raised the question and said that water belongs to the Sindh and that the question should be resolved through the Common interest Council,” he said.

“In addition, a mineral conference took place in Islamabad, but I must say that the investment comes in the places where peace prevails. We are told that affairs against PTI can be withdrawn if Imran Khan is looking for excuses. This shows that all cases are politically motivated,” he said. (Ani)

