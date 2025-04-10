Israel, Turkey begins preliminary discussions on Syria

A few days after US President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it seems that Israel and Turkey can be on discussions on Syria.

This is important development because Israel has bombed Syria and a message that certain strikes are designed to prevent Turkey from moving to the air bases near Palmyra and Hamas. Current discussions on Syria between Israel and Turkey are at their preliminary stages. Azerbaijan, which is friendly with Turkey and Israel, can be useful to smooth tensions.

Turkey supports the new Syrian government of Ahmed Shara'a. Shara' is also supported by Qatar and went to Saudi Arabia. While Syria seeks to unify and repair its relations in the region, Israel is concerned about the role of Ankara in Syria. Israel does not want to see the Iranian threat to Syria replaced by a Turkish threat.

Iran was a partner of the Assad regime. The Assad regime fell on December 8, 2024. Shara'a took over Syria, first at the top of her Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group, then in partnership with others. Israeli officials accused Shara'a of being a “jihadist” and an extremist.

However, the new Syrian government was not hostile to Israel. On the contrary, they seem to want to put order in the house of Syria and could be a positive neighbor. However, Israel wants to take threats.

The acting president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, speaks to participants during a national dialogue, a key stage in the transition to a new political system after decades of Assad rule, in Damascus, Syria on February 25, 2025. (Credit: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi)

This led to a possible confrontation with Turkey. Now it seems that the deconfliction can be in the cards. Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan said that a deconfression mechanism is in Syria. This means something similar to what happened in 2015 when Russia intervened in Syria on the side of Assad. Russian war planes began to operate in Syria.

Israel wanted to come with Russia. This means that Israel made air strikes against Iranian entrenchment in Syria and did not want a situation where Russian war planes and Israeli war aircraft came into contact. This also meant to face the Russian aerial defenses deployed near the Khmeimim air base in Latakia, where the Russian forces were present.

Today, the situation in Syria is different. Israel acted on December 8 to neutralize what remained of former military assets of the Assad regime. This included strikes on air bases and naval bases.

Since then, Israel has continued to relax military assets in Syria. However, over time, the Syrian government does not have many military goods Assad. There are a handful of helicopters. There do not seem to be combat aircraft or aerial defenses.

Assad’s military equipment was aging anyway. However, a natural partner for the new Syrian government is Turkey. Turkey already borders Syria. Turkey has military forces in northern Syria. Turkey also has a robust weapon industry.

Unlike many Gulf states, which buy their arms to the west, Turkey makes several of its own arms. Turkey manufactures armored vehicles, drones, missiles and many other systems that Syria would likely want to acquire. Turkey could also give these systems, such as light armored vehicles.

The concern for Israel is that Turkey deploys aerial defenses or other more serious equipment. Israel warned Syria that southern Syria should be demilitarized. As with deconfliction with Russia, the demand for maintaining threats far from the Golan border is the one that dates back to 2018.

At the time, when the Syrian regime returned to the Golanian border, Israel preferred that Iranian elements remain at least 60 km from the border. Iran did not listen to and sought to infiltrate the region with members of Hezbollah. This led to the increase in tensions.

Could Turkey replace the terrorist vacuum cleaner left by Iran?

Israel does not want to see the Iranian vacuum cleaner replaced by Turkey. Therefore, a mechanism concerning the interests of Israel and Turkey can help reduce tensions. Does this mean that Turkey will obtain a de facto influence in northern Syria or to Homs or Hama?

So far, talks are preliminary. Obviously, the positive views of the Trump administration on Turkey will help Ankara to advance Syria. Syria will also want the support of Turkey. The Israeli bombing of sites like the T-4 base near Palmyra probably pushed Damascus into Ankara's hands. Israel did not raise awareness to try to smooth things with Damascus and turn a new page.

In fact, many Israeli officials have been more hostile to Shara'a in statements than in the Assad regime. This rhetoric is strange because Shara' has not threatened Israel. Now it is likely that things are not going well for a positive commitment in Syria. However, things can be underway for a more positive commitment to Turkey.

Turkey is a partner close to Qatar. Qatar hosts and supports Hamas. Doha has had an influence in Israel in recent decades, and before October 7, Doha used to transfer money to Hamas via Israel. Israel therefore has a complex relationship with Doha and Ankara. Ankara and Doha in return and host Hamas.

Turkey has been officially hostile to Israel, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany. However, there are voices in Israel who believe that Ankara and Israel are intended to work together because of the inheritance of friendship which existed in the past and because two powerful countries of the region linked to the West, states are intended to interact.

Some people also think that Turkey is balanced Russia and Iran. It may not be true, because Ankara has close links with Moscow and Tehran.

What comes next? Fidan's comments indicate Turkey's desire to be flexible. Turkey has been cautious about the tensions of Syria. Trump's comments in the meeting with Netanyahu show that Trump supports Erdogan and wants an agreement in Syria.

The president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, could also play a useful role in reducing tensions. Israel has positive links with Baku. Azerbaijan and Turkey are also close partners. This means that there could be significant developments to come. Baku's role can be useful and combine it with Trump's interest in repairing differences in Turkish Israel, many wheels can be in motion.