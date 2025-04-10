PM Modi asks people to adopt 9 resolutions, praises the teachings of jainism | Latest news from India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to adopt nine resolutions, linking them with the preaching of jainism, which included the protection of nature, the defense of the country's interests, the maintenance of a healthy lifestyle and the help of the poor. Modi has said that his government is committed to preserving the heritage and teachings of the old religion. (Narendra Modi | Official account CX)

Prime Minister Modi addressed the people of 108 nations of Vigyan Bhavan to New Delhi celebrating Vishwa Navkar Maha Mantra Divas.

This is why India has started life of mission means that the lifestyle for the environment and society Jain have lived in this way for centuries. Simplicity, restraint and sustainability are the basis of your life, said Modi.

Modi said that among the nine resolutions, the first is to save water.

Modi said that the second resolution was to plant trees on behalf of their mother indicating how in recent years, more than 100 crores of trees have been planted in the country. The third resolution, he said, is the mission of cleanliness.

He then addressed people who were local as his fourth resolution, asking to make a list of many things used in foreign households.

He urged people to travel India better knowledge, making it the fifth resolution.

The adoption of natural agriculture was the sixth resolution when adopting a healthy lifestyle was the seventh resolution.

Yoga was the eighth and the final resolution was to help the poor.