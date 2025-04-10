In recent days, the FDI has worked in Syria. The troops of the 474th TSAhal brigade have targeted terrorist infrastructure near the city of Tasil in southern Syria, while the Israeli Air Force struck Tadmur and T4 aerodromes to thwart Turkey's growing delay in the country. Turkey has worked tirelessly to strengthen its influence in Syria under the new regime. But beyond the strengthening of its own presence, Ankara is also actively involved in efforts to establish a new Syrian army.

In early February, just a few days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met the Syrian sovereign Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani), Turkish security sources revealed that Ankara's secret plan to rebuild the Syrian soldiers, as indicated by the Turkish News Outlet, YETKINREPORT. The site, known for its credibility and managed by the veteran journalist Murat Yetkin, often adopts a critical position towards Erdogan.

According to these sources, the Turkish-Syrian joint plan aims to establish control of the “second Syrian Transitional Government” (SSTG) the new director director led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Al-Sharaa on the military and civil institutions of Syria, restoring their features. During this phase, Turkey would have promised extensive logistical and political support to help the new regime accomplish this task.

Simultaneously, Syria should assess its defense needs and relay them in Türkiye. The same sources told YETKINREPORT that Ankara is willing to respond to all Syrian requests, ranging from military training and advisory services to the creation of installations and weapons provisions.

The challenges of Al-Julani

One of the main challenges that the HTS rule faced in northern Syria after the collapse of the ASSAD regime is the unification and management of countless armed factions operating in the region. Efforts to centralized governance have focused on two main areas: the Ministry of the Interior which operates relatively in a coherent manner and the Ministry of Defense, which is faced with important difficulties in bringing all armed factions under a single chain of command.

The lack of total control over the armed forces has led not only to generalized violations of these groups, but also to operational complications for the Ministry of the Interior, which lacks legal authority on military units subordinate to the Ministry of Defense.

Despite attempts to build a unified military structure, international sanctions against Syria have prevented significant investment or external resources in the Ministry of Defense, which remains in disastrous financial despair. Without the means to pay regular wages, the central regime has no effective lever for influence on independent armed groups and cannot encourage them to make their autonomy outside of threats to military action.

Although no single faction is powerful enough to directly put the HTS rule, the simple existence of autonomous armed forces seriously undermines the central authority. In practice, the Al-Sharaa regime does not control large expanses of the country. Some of these forces have recently been involved in sectarian violence against Alawites, in particular along the coastal region of Syria, while others use their military strength to put pressure on Sunni communities and other minorities in areas under their control.

Few soldiers, several units

The new emerging Syrian army includes a mixture of longtime HTS units, restructured NLF factions, units of the Syrian National Army (SNA) and new brigades formed under the Ministry of Defense. Although some of these executives are largely declarative, others are already engaged in operations, signaling a real organizational structure. The distribution of force mainly follows the geographic criteria, resembling the model of the Syrian army before 2011.

The most important example of a unit officially under the al-Julani regime but operating independently is the SNA, established under the auspices of the Turkish Defense Ministry. The SNA includes no less than 41 groups. It benefits from Turkish support and also benefits from the revenues generated by illicit trade in northern Syria and the adjacent Turkish border areas, which makes it financially independent of Syrian funds. While Turkey supports the creation of a new army, the militia coalition representing its interests maintains autonomy.

This powerful coalition is officially subject to the Defense Ministry of Al-Sharaa, but branch enough influence to dictate its terms. Its independence is particularly obvious in the context of human rights violations. When the internal security units of the new regime are trying to restrict such activities, they are often welcomed by challenge: “We are not under your authority.” The ministry has so far failed to apply its directives.

The National Liberation Front (NLF), which unites the old factions of the free Syrian army (FSA) and Islamist groups, presents a different cooperation model. These groups submitted to HTS Control in 2018-2019 after internal combat cycles in IDLIB. In exchange for the abandonment of political aspirations, they were authorized to maintain a limited military autonomy and integrated into operational and training executives, as well as in the Ministry of Defense. Consequently, NLF factions have higher confidence in HTS. Many of these factions have been absorbed by regime forces under new names, now operating within the Ministry of Defense and alongside the units of the Ministry of the Interior.

Interior ministry units include HTS police and the regime safety appliance. Locally, these units report to the “district governor” (Mudir Manatiq), a post traditionally occupied by higher police or administration personalities in Idlib. Their proximity to leadership has enabled the Ministry of the Interior to maintain a relatively effective control over its forces, which show a higher degree of professionalism compared to military units.

At the end of January, the new Ministry of Defense, led by General HTS Marhaf Abu-Qasra, launched an appeal to all armed factions to disarm and merge a unified military force which would form the foundation of the new Syrian army. A dozen factions, including HTS herself, declared their dissolution, although in most cases this decision was simply symbolic. The internal command structures of these factions remained largely intact, masked by a new chain of command which ostensibly placed them under the ministry. In practice, most armed groups have avoided officially joining the Ministry of Defense and certainly did not dismantle their original organizational executives.

Currently, the regime maintains important forces mainly in western Syria from north to south, notably Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama, Tartus, Homs, Damascus and Daraa. In addition, the divisions under the control of Al-Sharaa operate in eastern Syria and in the vast Syrian desert, which extends in the central and southeast regions of the country.

Syria's new security architecture continues to evolve in the midst of current negotiations between various factions and the Ministry of Defense. Until now, HTS has managed to integrate certain factions into the unified structure, but several powerful groups remain independent and continue to challenge its authority, in particular the Kurds, the Druze and other factions. In the coming months, it will become clear if the Ministry of Defense can establish an effective central command or if Syria will persist as a patchwork of semi-autonomous armed forces, posing a lasting challenge to stability within the country and beyond.