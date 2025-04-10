



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to visit Varanasi on April 11 to inaugurate development projects 3,884 crores. He will also go to Madhya Pradesh. Here is what in his agenda:

50th visit from PM Modi to Varanasi Prime Minister Modi is expected to reach Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at 10 a.m. on April 11. He will remain for about two and a half hours.

The PM Modi will go directly to Mehdiganj for a public meeting after landing.

The president of the BJP Kashi area, Dilip Patel, addressed Ani, confirmed the news: the Prime Minister of India and the famous parliamentarian of Varanasi, the honorable Prime Minister, arrives in his constituency of Lok Sabha this time for the 50th time.

He said: “We are informed of the arrival of the Honorable Prime Minister around 10 am. And from there, the Honorable Prime Minister will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after having finished the assembly service of Babatpur airport.”

3884 Brood projects The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party would have invited more than 50,000 people to the public meeting, where Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and pose the foundation stone for various projects of value 3884 crore.

Key projects include a major lower tunnel on the NH-31, the development of the airport area and educational establishments as a government diploma college and a polytechnic.

The PM Modi should approach the rally for about 20 minutes, leaving around 12:30 p.m. on April 11.

Patel has also detailed the scope of these projects, noting, the key project under the Initiative 3884 Core includes a major lower tunnel on NH-31, worth approximately 6500 Brove. Other projects include bodies of water, colleges, parks, a police inn and an overview in Maruwadi.

Other projects include the development of an airport area, a water mission, a government diploma college, a polytechnic college, a hockey stadium, a public transport inn and a castel at the Ram Nagar police line, as well as the widening of the road and an overview in Maruwadadi.

According to reports, on arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will throw the foundation stone for many development projects in Purvanchal, including Varanasi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-to-mark-50th-visit-to-varanasi-on-april-11-whats-on-agenda-11744273268239.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos