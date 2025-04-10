



When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel visited the White House two months ago, President Trump sold him a cheeky dream: the United States would take control of the Gaza Strip, moved around two million Palestinians and transformed the devastated enclave by the sea into a sparkling riviera.

This week, when the two leaders would again face journalists after meeting the Oval Office, Trump seemed to have evolved, holding the policy of American borders, his new prices, the spells held in Gaza and the last showstopper for the Middle East policy with Iran to limit his nuclear weapons program.

But Mr. Netanyahu did not leave the idea of ​​Gaza, regardless of discoloration or potentially illegal as a mirage. He raised him himself, saying that he and Mr. Trump had discussed the vision, in particular which countries could accept to accept the Gazans.

Mr. Netanyahu and his government say they are serious about the idea, but emphasize that they speak of facilitating the voluntary migration of the Palestinians, in an apparent attempt to avoid any suggestion of ethnic cleaning. Critics say it would hardly be voluntary if the Gazans left, despite everything, since so many of their houses were broken into rubble.

A few days after Mr. Trumps' original announcement, the Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he was creating a special administration in the Gaza's voluntary ministry. At the end of March, he appointed a senior ministry official, Yaakov Blitshtein, to lead him.

Netanyahu told journalists on Monday at the Oval Office that Gaza was the only area of ​​war where civilians were locked up, unable to leave.

We have not locked them up, he said, without recognizing years of serious Israeli restrictions on the movement in and outside the enclave for what the country says to be security reasons, a long-standing Israeli naval blockage of the territory and a refusal of Israel allowed Gazans to live inside its borders. Egypt also strictly controls its border with the enclave.

He will take years to rebuild Gaza, said Netanyahu, referring to the vast campaign of destruction by Israels, which was ignited by the attack led by Hamas in October 2023 against Israel. In the meantime, people can have an option. The president has a vision. Countries respond to this vision, he added.

Israeli officials would not say what third countries they were talking about taking Palestinians. Trump had suggested regional neighbors such as Jordan and Egypt. But he already seemed to go back from his idea of ​​resettlement barely two weeks after having proposed it, after these two countries categorically rejected the concept and declared that peace could only be carried out by giving to the Palestinians.

Egypt refused to take a large number of Palestinians during the war, fearing that their arrival had a destabilizing effect and that in the end, they would not be authorized to return to Gaza.

Mass displacement sowed connotations in the region. About two thirds of the population of Gazas are made up of Palestinian refugees who lost their houses during hostilities surrounding the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, and their descendants. At that time, around 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from what is now Israel in what is known to Palestinians like Nakba or disaster.

Certain alternative names of potential hosts have been launched by Israelis, such as Somaliland, a self-proclaimed republic in northwestern Somalia in the horn of Africa, but they may seem less attractive than staying in Gaza.

However, several countries have agreed to take a limited number of Gazans for humanitarian reasons, including Romania and Italy, which have dealt with children with medical conditions. And on Wednesday, President Prabowo suffered from Indonesia said that his country was ready to offer a temporary shelter to a first wave of around 1,000 medical evacuated from Gaza and orphaned children by war there.

We are ready to evacuate those who are injured or traumatized, and the orphans, he said when he was about to leave for a trip to the Middle East and Turkey. We are ready to send planes to transport them, he said, adding that this decision was not intended for permanent resettlement.

When a journalist asked Trump on Monday if his Gaza emigration proposal was still on the table, he vaguely replied that it was a concept that I had and that people seemed to love, before passing the question to Mr. Netanyahu.

Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, said in a statement last month that Israel was determined to realize the vision of US President Donald Trump. He said that checks by his ministry suggested that at least 40% of Gazas residents are interested in migrating to other places.

The administration, according to the declaration, is supposed to facilitate the output roads by land, air and sea. But the details remain rare. The Ministry of Defense refused requests for comments or information, as is the Department of Military responsible for the Population and Bordeaux Authority for Palestinian and Israel Civil Affairs.

