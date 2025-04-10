Politics
Turkish journalists detained on charges that their newspapers say are based on their work
Istanbul – Two of the journalists' leaders were arrested on Thursday on what their newspapers said false accusations arising from their work.
Timur Soykan screenwriters of Birgun and Cumhuriyets Murat Agirel were arrested at home to make threats and blackmail in an investigation by the Office of Chief Prosecutors of Istanbul.
The two articles criticized the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They largely covered events surrounding the arrest of March 19 and imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbulswhich led to The biggest demonstrations in Türkiye in more than a decade.
More than a dozen journalists have been detained With them after having covered the demonstrations, which were prohibited by the authorities. Seven faces charges of participation in illegal demonstrations after the police determined that they did not carry out journalistic activities during demonstrations. Prosecutors previously called on prison conditions that can go up to three years for the offense.
In a search in journalists' houses in Istanbul, computers and other digital materials have been examined, Cumhuriyet reported.
Enes Ermaner, the lawyer for the two men, protested against the arrests early in the morning and said that arrangements had already been made with the prosecutor to voluntarily make statements on Thursday.
The detention of people who have made an appointment to testify and who are known to testify are not only illegal, but also clearly show that enemy criminal law is applied, Ermaner wrote on X.
Sojan and Agirel were taken to the Istanbuls police headquarters after checks in a hospital. Police can hold them up to four days. No date of justice has been immediately set.
Citing the decision of the prosecutor's office, Cumhuriyet said they had been detained due to the possibility that suspects escape, destroy, modify or hide evidence.
The prosecutor's office said the arrests were linked to the sale of a television news channel called Flash Haber. The owner of the canals, who is himself currently in prison while waiting for the accusations of money laundering and illegal sports betting, complained of having been threatened and made sing by soy and Agirel concerning the transfer and purchase of the chain, added the office.
In a statement, Birgun said: regardless of the excuses that the official authorities use, we know that the main reason for the detention of our friends is that they have revealed one of the illegal acts in all the judicial processes carried out since March 19 and resolutely pursued the system of lies and looting in which they are trying to drag the country.
The newspaper added that his writer Soykan was to receive a prize for his journalism on Thursday evening, which demonstrated that the main target of governments is not crime and criminals, but journalism and truth.
While he was transferred from the hospital to the police headquarters, Soy has shouted: the gangs will lose, people will win. All this will end.
Responding to the arrests, Burhanettin Bulut, vice-president of the Party of the Republican Peoples of the Opposition, or CHP, said that the only goal of those who brought these ugly images to life and used legal power as a hug is to intimidate journalists who criticize the government and the free media.
The association of contemporary journalists, which was to present Soykan with a prize for the history of the year, published on X: even if the news on the illegalities of recent operations and the news they have written against gangs and sects disturb certain people, we will continue to say: journalism is not a crime! Our colleagues must be released as soon as possible. “”
