On the camera, Boris Johnson and Familys Comicical meets the ostrich in Texas Park





What started as a relaxed family outing in a wildlife park turned into a moment of laughing for Boris Johnson and his family which is a very curious ostrich. In a video shared by his wife Carrie Johnson on Instagram, the former British Prime Minister is seen behind the wheel, slowly leading to the park while enjoying views of the animals. Sitting on his knees, their young child looked in fascination. Things took an unexpected turn. From nowhere, an ostrich pushed his head through the car window and picked the Boriss hand, causing an instinctive OW! "His reaction, with his toddlers, bursts with laughter, has made a healthy hilarious moment. Always grove and amused, Boris quickly left with a smile, brushing the surprise attack of his feathered visitor. Carrie has legend the now viral clip, too funny not to share ", and Instagram agreed that the post quickly accumulated thousands of tastes and views, users flooding the section of laughter and emojis comments. The video, shared on April 7, won more than 8,000 likes and more than 3 lakh views in a short period. Instagram users responded to the mass message. There were a lot of people who laughed in the comments section. Many have recognized several times looking at the coil. A user commented, I was able to admit that I looked at this again and again! . Children laugh. "" Another wrote, how hilarious Boris is with children. "" OMG that's exactly what I needed this morning, too funny, "said an individual. I lost the account how many times I looked at it and it makes me crack each time, so funny, "pointed out another. Currently, the Johnson Familyboris, Carrie and their three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frankis on vacation in the United States, in accordance with reports. The exact location of the video remains not confirmed, but speculation suggests that it was filmed during the recent JOHNSON family trip to Texas. According to the New York Times, Boris Johnson was recently photographed with his family in Dinosaur Valley State Park near Glen Rose, adding weight to rumors.

