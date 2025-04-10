PM Modi joins the world song for peace and harmony







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Divas Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi on Wednesday. Joining thousands of people to sing the Mantra Jain Sacré, Prime Minister Modi has chosen to sit among the public. After the mass song of the Navkar Mahamantra, the Prime Minister addressed the meeting and called the nation to adopt nine resolutions For a better future. “We have sang the Mantra Navkar into such a large number today. I want everyone to take nine resolutions,” he said, listing them like-saving water, planting a tree in the name of the mother, promoting cleanliness, voice for agricultural products, the adoption of the poor, the adoption of life, the adoption of the approval. Prime Minister Modi said that even after the event, he continued to feel the spiritual energy of the mantra in him. The Navkar Mahamantra is not only a song-it is a masterpiece and a new direction for our new generation, he said. To end the address, he said: “I also bowed to the Jain community, Muni-Maharaj.” “Navkar Mahamantra embodies humility, peace and universal harmony. Delighted to participate in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas program,” wrote the Prime Minister on X. Navkar Mahamantra embodies humility, peace and universal harmony. Delighted to participate in the Navkar Mahamantra Divas program. https://t.co/4f4r6zuvkx Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2025 Earlier, he posted on X, urging citizens to sing the mantra together at 8:27 am and called him the “center of our faith” which brings “peace, strength and harmony”. Come, let's sing all the Navkar Mahamantra together at 8:27 am! … … … … … Let each voice bring peace, strength and harmony. We all bring together to improve the spirit of fraternity and Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2025 Priti Adani, president of the Adani Foundation, wrote on X: “The world celebration of #NAVKARMAHAMANTRADIVAS echoes the eternal power of this sacred jain song. Thousands of people united in the mind for peace, compassion and harmony. Remolons our honorable Prime Minister 9. Sankalp [resolutions] For a better world. “” The world celebration of #Navkarmahamaantradivas echoes the eternal power of this sacred jain song. Thousands of people united in the spirit for peace, compassion and harmony. Let's take over our Hon'hble Prime Minister 9 for a better world.

????#Jito #Navkarmantra #Jainism Priti Adani (@adanipriti) April 9, 2025 What is Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas? Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas is an annual event observed on April 9, dedicated to the promotion of world peace, non -violence and spiritual harmony through the collective song of the Mantra Navkar – the most venerated prayer of jainism. The mantra worships the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas and all the sadhus, personifying the fundamental values ​​of Jain's philosophy. How is it observed? The day is observed by mass singing sessions, both in person and virtual. This year, in Surat, More than 10,000 people Gathered to sing the mantra for world peace. Jain International Trade Organization (Jito) The United States has organized a 24-hour Navkar Mahamantra song, encouraging the Jain community in North America to join the world celebration.



