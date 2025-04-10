Trump ignites the accusations of negotiation of initiates after the U-Tour world prices | Donald Trump





Donald Trump faces accusations of market manipulation after having published on social networks that it was the ideal time to buy only a few hours before he turns around in his trade war which led to large increases in stock markets around the world.

Shortly after the opening of the US markets on Wednesday morning, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: this is the ideal time to buy !!! DJT.

Less than four hours later, he shocked investors by announcing a 90 -day break on additional commercial prices on most countries, with the exception of China, by sending action indices.

Donald Trump explains the decision to suspend American prices for 90 days – video

In America, the S&P 500 Blue Chip index increased by more than 9%, while the NASDAQ index focused on technology closed more than 12%. The shares continued to increase in Asia and Europe on Thursday, with the Japanese index Nikkei 225 up 9%, and the Londons FTSE 100 index increasing up to 4% at the start of negotiations.

Trump generally does not sign his post with his initials. These letters are the same as the Trump Media & Technology Group, the company which controls Truth Social, whose stock increased by 22% on Wednesday.

The calendar of publications of American presidents and jumps of enormous actions have triggered charges of market manipulation. Democratic Senator Adam Schiff called for an investigation, saying: these constant giations in politics offer dangerous opportunities for the offense of initiate.

Who in the administration knew Trump's last rates in advance in advance? Has anyone bought or sold actions and did he benefit the publication costs? I write to the White House that the public has the right to know.

Democratic senator Chris Murphy also wrote that an initiate negotiation scandal brews the assets at 9:30 am, it is clear that it was impatient to make his people to earn money on the private information he knew. So who knew in advance and how much money have they earned?

The Democratic Representative of New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for all members of the Congress to disclose the shares they had bought in the past 24 hours. I heard an interesting chatter on the ground, she wrote on the deadline for disclosure of May 15. Were about to learn a few things. It is time to prohibit the negotiation of initiates in the congress.

Wednesday evening, when they were asked for journalists, when he came to his decision to suspend the prices on most countries for 90 days, Trump said: for a period of time. I would say this morning. In the past few days, I thought about it.

However, managers of the White House argued that a quarter of work was part of the strategy, with its press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, arguing that it was his art of work agreement.

Several investors have used the volatility of the stock market in recent weeks as a purchase opportunity. The American representative of Georgia, Republican and Trump Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, revealed that she had made several purchases on April 3 and 4 when there were net falls after Trump detailed his rates from the liberation day on April 2, including actions from Amazon.com and Apple. The actions of technological companies increased by 12% and 15% respectively on Wednesday.

While Trump has interrupted many specific prices in the country, he has maintained pressure on China, the second largest economy in the world. It increased the price on Chinese imports to 125% compared to the 104% level which started on Wednesday. Beijing could react again after hitting American imports with 84% prices that started on Thursday.

