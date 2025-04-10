Imran Khan prison meets the dispute and internal demonstrations of the PTI – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel





The tensions rise inside the PTI while the internal rifles on the meetings of the prison of Imran Khan have now overturned to the public. The Senior and Senator of the PTI, Ali Zafar, expressed his disappointment in the face of the remarks made by Salman Akram Raja, who accused some people of having misused the privileges of access to the Adiala prison.

While addressing journalists outside the High Court of Islamabad, lawyer Zafar described Rajas' statements as “unhappy” and said they had triggered preventable controversy. Salman Akram Raja alleged that the complete ordinance of the High Court had been raped. He insisted that a list of six lawyers had been mutually agreed, but none was authorized inside. According to Raja, only “privileged people” had access to meetings in Imran Khan prison.

He also said that the founder of the PTI has never summoned anyone in prison. The Khans family would have confirmed that it was healthy. Raja added that in the future, only approved names should be allowed for such meetings.

Lawyer Zafar, during the fight against controversy, said that Imran Khan had never rejected anyone. He explained that the Khans legal team gives him regularly, although sometimes names can be absent from the approved list. Access is granted when the names are announced, noted Zafar. He stressed that the meeting of the founder of the PTI was a right, and that the party had not prevented anyone from going to Adiala.

The problem broke out again when PTI workers gathered near the prison to protest after being denied access. The demonstration has become unruly. Some demonstrators have launched stones. The demonstration was triggered by concerns concerning the limited or selective meetings of Imran Khan prison.

Among the briefly detained people were the Khans sisters, Aliya Hamza, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and several party leaders. They were then released and staged a sit-in nearby.

The prison authorities, however, rejected all allegations. They called for false and politically motivated claims. Officials argued that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi had regular access to lawyers and family. They also allowed Khan to make WhatsApp calls to his sons abroad.

The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, also intervened to clean the air. He denied any restriction on the founders of the sisters to visit. Addressing the press, said Gohar, they were called on several occasions inside, but none of them entered.

He explained that during the 26th constitutional modification session, all parties agreed: if even a name for the approved list was missing, no meeting would take place. Gohar said PTI had submitted five names, including Raja. Later, only three names were accepted and Raja was left out.

He said objections had been raised on Raja not being a member of the National Assembly. On March 25, the three sisters of Imran Khan were denied access, but Gohar stressed that the question had never been raised in the political committee.

He warned against point points within the party. If the policy is to stop the founders' sisters, then no one else should be authorized either, he said firmly.

Gohar also defended the lawyer Zafar, qualifying him as a faithful figure who has never requested exclusive access. He has dealt with many legal affairs for PTI without charging a single roupire, he added. Zafar was also congratulated for his cooperation when Shibli Faraz was appointed head of opposition to the Senate.

On the wider political front, Gohar reiterated the position of Imran Khans. He said that the founder of the PTI had never closed the door in dialogue with the establishment, emphasizing the opening of Khans to negotiation despite his imprisonment.

