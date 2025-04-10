Politics
The consequences of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, Rismon Sianipar has experienced terror twice
Gelora.co – The former UGM, Rismon Sianipar, questioned the truth of the former Indonesian Presidential Work Conference (KKN) Joko Widodo.
According to this digital forensic expert, as a year's student of the Graduated Campus in 1998, KKN became an obligation for a student before the thesis and obtained his diploma.
The UGM, created on December 19, 1949, has needs KKN since 1972 and since 1979, KKN has been compulsory so far,
He also said he received terror twice after examining the alleged false diploma and Jokowi's thesis.
“Since 1979, KKN has forced students to study in real work in distant areas,” said Rismon.
We know, Joko Widodo would have graduated in 1985.
According to UGM regulations, Joko Widodo should have taken a real working conference (KKN) where, what province, in which district, in which village.
“I am in Wonosobo, in my village of Kepil 1997/1998, there is data,” he said.
Chancellor UGM Ms. Ova should simply check the academic data, if there are no KKN data.
It must be checked, academic data and colleagues outside the university.
“Cream that when we come to Yogayankarta (April 15, 2025). If there is no KKN, it means that the diploma is false,” he said.
UGM student, if he never kkn, he could not have a baccalaureate.
“Graduated and as a graduate of the UGM,” he said.
In addition, it is impossible for a student not to understand the name of our supervisor, Ahmad SOEMTO.
With a diploma of comparison, Professor Ahmad Sumito, who is the examination, empty.
“Before April 15, the clarification of the UGM apologized, so that Mother Earth did not return to the path of truth,” he said.
“People have to forgive,” said Rismon.
In addition, then a facial match and A1 are manufactured. He can therefore be recognized, which is in the photo of graduation.
Face correspondence, using facial descriptors, the equation is 30%.
With a comparison of graduation photos and when they are old, the maximum equation is 10%.
“Those who do not agree, we meet in UGM on April 15,” he said.
Regarding the accusations of evil, and not a scientific, because Jokowi had qualified to be a solo training Kpu during the mayor, he was ready for a scientific debate.
“It is not a riot. It is a scientific way, making civilization more advanced, not a story without a base,” he said.
Rismon admitted that he was not afraid that his party obtaining the terror of unknown people.
“I lived a terror, the second time this month. The spirit of the justice fighters! Never be afraid!”
Previously, UGM denied that the Jokowi diploma of the Faculty of Forces of False Graduates of 1995.
Jokowi had studied there and UGM also showed that Jokowi's original thesis claimed to belong to Jokowi on campus. ***
