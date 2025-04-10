Zgr Zel tells AFP: the opposition of Turkey Combatra Erdogan until the end





The Turkish opposition will fight “until the end” against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This is what the leader of the popular republican opposition party (CHP) Özgür Özel said in an interview with AFP. He accused the Turkish president of having made a “blow” with the arrest of the popular opposition Istanbul the mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. “Erdogan made a coup against his own rival. He made a coup against the next president of Turkey, our presidential candidate. This is why our resistance and our fight against this will continue until the end,” said Özel. He added that the opposition should now “force” the president to organize the early elections after last month's arrest in Imamoglu, which was considered the main rival of Erdogan in the elections. The biggest opposition demonstrations to sweep Turkey since 2013 have decreased in the last 10 days while the end of Ramadan was celebrated and universities were not open. To continue the momentum, the CHP now calls for night rallies in a district of Istanbul every Wednesday. “After that, every weekend, we will organize at least a rally in a city in Anatolia. We start the first in Samsun,” said Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk began the 1919 independence war, said Özel. The Party Petition for the Liberation of Imamoglu collected 7.2 million signatures, explained the leader of the opposition. He added that the objective is to have at least half of the 61.4 million voters in Turkey in the countryside. “We are going to give Erdogan the greatest voting of non-confidence in history,” said Özel, confirming the appeal to early elections. So far, some “7.2 million people have signed this petition to force it (Erdogan) to organize early elections,” he said. Imamoglu is the main political rival of Erdogan and the CHP candidate for the 2028 presidential election. His detention last month launched mass demonstrations. Nearly 2,000 people, including students, were arrested during the repression. | Bvnes

