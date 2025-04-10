Will the Congress at Patel Chowk take the revolution?

An interesting event was organized in Gujarat to mark the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 2023. Descendants of 50 royal families, who had given in to the Patel call to integration into the Union in 1947, were congratulated by a community organization of Patidar. Speaking during another event, the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah mentioned how Sardar Patel integrated 550 princely states In India, and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him through the statue of unity, the largest statue in the world.

The statue of the unit, on the banks of the Narmada river, is 182 meters (600 feet). The BJP presented it as a tribute adapted to the man who unified India, and the statesman “ignored by the Congress”. The statue was Inaugurated by PM Modi in 2018.

The Congress said that the BJP, who had few leaders who were fighting for independence, was trying to appropriate his icons. The BJP argued that Congress, obsessed with the Nehru-Gandhi family, ignored national icons, including Patel.

Tuesday April 8, the congress tried to rekindle the rope shot on the inheritance of Sardar Patel with a resolution to The Session of the Work Congress (CWC) in Gujarat. If the statue of unity is important in symbolism, the choice of the place of the congress for the meeting of the prolonged meeting of the CWC – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Museum in Ahmedabad – was also rich in symbolism.

While the congress is trying to use Gujarat – the country of the patel and the Mahatma Gandhi, and some historic sessions of the Congress – as a laboratory to experiment with its Renaissance strategy, there is a question that hangs in the air. The party's attempt to recover the inheritance of Sardar Patel, the Iron Man of India, too little too late?

Why the Congress tries to recover Sardar Patel

In its resolution, “ Flag -Porteurs of the Freedom Movement – our “Sardar” Vallabhbhai Patel “, passed by the extended CWC, the Congress declared that its head had gathered in Ahmedabad – the country of Gandhi and Patel -” to give India a new direction “.

The congress also accused the BJP of having tried to “usurp its inheritance under a well -planned conspiracy”.

He alleged that the BJP and the RSS had “propagated lies” that Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru were in the face of wood. He said the two Congress leaders shared a large bond and were like both sides of the same medal.

The Congress must have chosen Gujarat for its Renaissance experience because the great state heads for the election of the Assembly in 2027, and it is also the original state of the PM Modi.

Congress wants to show its intention to fight on the Lion territory.

Gujarat, Congress and Political Patel

By choosing Gujarat, the Congress could not have highlighted Gandhi and omit Patel only. It was necessary to hang on to everything that remained of the legacy of the patel with it.

This was obvious of the bytes that the leaders of the Congress gave the media from the CWC session.

“It is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – it is Gujarat. And it is Gujarat that we start our fight against the fascist agenda of the BJP,” said the deputy for Rajya Sabha of the Congress, Jebi Mather.

“This AICC session, which occurs after 64 years [in Gujarat]will undoubtedly become one of the most important and historical in the history of our party, “added the Kerala deputy.

In addition to being a national leader, Sardar Patel also belonged to the Leuva Patel Patidar community.

Skidars are an influential community in Gujarat policy. They claim to hold 40 to 50 seats in the assembly of 182 members.

During the last elections, Despite a junction of quota patidarThe BJP has cornered most of the community votes.

The Congress, which had governed the state for most years since independence, was ousted from power in 1995 and never returned to Gujarat.

In the survey of the 2022 assembly, the Congress could only manage 17 of the 182 seats, a setback of 60 compared to the elections of the state of 2017. During the election of Lok Sabha in 2024, the Congress managed to gain a single seat while the BJP retained 25 seats.

It was a story of the same story for Congress through India, and the party seeks to change this with Gujarat like Creuset.

And Sardar Patel, like the Mahatma Gandhi, is intrinsic to the identity of Gujarat.

Too late for Congress to take over the heritage of the patel?

However, there is a large question mark on the congress attempt to recover the legacy of the patel. Is it too late?

The cooption of Sardar Patel by the BJP reduced the congress in two ways.

First, he helped the BJP, which uses nationalism as a basic electoral board, adopting an icon of national integration. Second, this helped to project the congress as a family party which “sidelined and ignored” the leaders not Gandhi-Nehru.

This is the line that the BJP adopted again in the attempt to restore the congress.

“If the Congress, which is now suddenly and shamelessly, simulating respect for Sardar Patel Ji, had respect for him, he would have named Sardar Bhawan” from his party party, instead of giving him a dynastic name of `Indira Bhawan ''”, said Wednesday the spokesperson for BJP Cr Kesavan.

For years now, with repeated public tributes, the BJP has displayed its complaint on the legacy of the patel.

He presented the party's decision to obtain article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu-et-Cachemire, repealed as the fulfillment of the patel vision of a unified India.

BJP leaders also screened Prime Minister Modi as the legitimate heir to the heritage of the Patel.

“Today, if Jodhpur, Junagadh, Hyderabad and Lakshadweep are part of India, it is only because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel … Prime Minister Narendra Modi realized the dream of Sardar Saheb by removing article 370 of the cashmere,” said Amit Shah in a speech in December 2023.

Shah's speech at the Sardar Patel University’s convocation ceremony in Anand, Gujarat, came a little more than a month after the event to congratulate the descendants of the ancient royal families who gave in to the call of a patel unification.

With repeated references and tributes, the BJP may have managed to integrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel into its greatest pantheon of nationalism. The Congress decision to recover Sardar may not be Asardar (effective). The party can certainly take it as a start and try to build on it. But it will take a home, what the party is missing for the moment.