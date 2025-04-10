Donald Trump finally clined out – but it was not the stock markets that forced him to act | Money news





Chalk this one to the vigilants of Bond.

This is the term used periodically to describe investors who repel what is perceived as irresponsible budgetary or monetary policies by selling state obligations, which increases yields or involved borrowing costs.

Most of the accent put on the markets following the taxation of Donald Trump prices on the rest of the world A, during the last week, a calamitous stock market reaction.

It was previously something that was supposed to have been taken seriously by Mr. Trump.

During his first mandate at the White House, the president took the strength of American actions – in particular the S&P 500 – as a barometer of success, or otherwise of his administration.

Image: Donald Trump in the oval office today. Pic: Reuters

During last week he had pushed the reaction of the market for the bitter actions at his prices as akin to “medicine” which was to be considered to be rectifying what he perceived as harmful commercial imbalances in the world.

But, as always, it was the bond markets that forced Trump to blink – and, do not be mistaken, that's what he did.

To begin with, to follow the imposition of its prices – which were justified by certain mathematics of cockamity and a parasitic equation with Greek characters – the prices of the obligations have increased as the actions sold.

It was not unusual: big sales in stocks, such as those observed in 1987 and 2008, tend to be accompanied by bond rallies.

However, this week has seen something quite different, the actions continuing from craters and American government obligations that followed.

At the start of the week, returns on the bonds of the 10 -year -old American treasury, traditionally considered as the safest investments in shelters, were 4.00%.

By early yesterday, they had reached 4.51%, a huge leap according to the standards of most investors. It is important.

The 10 -year yield makes it possible to determine the interest rate on an entire range of important financial products for ordinary Americans, including mortgages, car loans and loan cards.

By climbing the return on such a guarantee, bond investors were doing their business. It is not too much to say that it is like Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwartng lived when the latter unveiled his mini-budget in October 2022.

And, as for the consequences of this event, the violent reaction in the bonds was caused by forced sale.

Now, part of the sale seems to have been reduced to investors rightly concluding that Mr. Trump's prices would inject a large dose of inflation into the American economy – and inflation is the enemy of all bond investors.

Part of it seems to be due to the fact that the US Treasury had undergone the lowest demand in almost 18 months on Tuesday for $ 58 billion in three-year bonds he was trying to sell.

But in this particular case, the sale seems to have been mainly due to investors, mainly hedge funds, by relaxing what are called “basic transactions” – in simple terms, a strategy used to take advantage of the difference between an obligation at the price, let's say, $ 100 and a term contract for this same obligation at the price, let's say, $ 105.

In ordinary circumstances, one Hedge Fund can buy the obligation at $ 100 and sell the term contract at $ 105 and make a profit when the two prices converge, in what is normally a relatively risk -free trade.

So, without risk, in fact, that the hedge funds “exploit” – or will borrow a lot – to maximize potential yields.

The sudden and violent fall in American treasury bills reflected the fact that the hedge funds had to close these professions by selling treasury bills.

Faced with a potential hike in borrowing costs for millions of American owners, consumers and businesses, the White House has decided to restore its prices, rightly.

He was immediately rewarded by a spectacular rally on stock markets – the NASDAQ appreciated his second best day, and his best since 2001, while the S&P 500 appreciated his third best session since the Second World War – and by a rally in American treasures.

The influential investment bank of Wall Street, Goldman Sachs, immediately reduced its forecasts for the probability of an American recession by 65% ​​to 45%.

Of course, Mr. Trump will not admit that he has blocked his eyes, saying that last night, some investors had “a bit of Yippy a little, a little afraid”.

And it is perfectly possible that the markets will be faced with more volatile days to come: the specter of Mr. Trump's prices during reintegration of 90 days from now on and a complete trade war between the United States and China is now raging.

But Mr. Trump blinked his eyes. Bond vigilants brought him to the heel. This president, who, by his aggressive use of emergency executive powers, seemed to be more powerful than any of his predecessors, will never seem so powerful again.

