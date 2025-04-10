Politics
Surakarta resident of Sue Jokowi, Amen Amen.
Tempo.co,, Jakarta – AUFAA LUQMANA RE A, a 20-year-old citizen, has filed a legal action alleging a breach of contract against former president Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, and the former vice-president Ma'ruf Amin concerning the ESEMKA car in the district court of Surakarta earlier this week. In addition, the complaint also targets PT Solo Manufaktur Kreasi, the manufacturer.
“”[My client] Intended to buy it, but it was not available “,” Arif Sahudi, a legal representative for AUFAA LUQMANA RE A, explained the basis of the prosecution when he was contacted on Wednesday April 9, 2025.
The applicant, a resident of Ngoresan, Jebres, Surakarta, Central Java, filed the trial alleging a breach of contract with the district court of Surakarta on Monday, April 7, 2025. This legal action, undertaken by the The The The of the lawyer Boyamin Saiman, was officially registered under the case number 96 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT.
ARIF explained that the trial is resulting from the inability of its client to carry out a transport service company provided for in Surakarta due to the unavailability of the ESEMKA car. He mentioned that in the Faaa was inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit demonstrated by the sons of Jokowi: Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the current vice-president, and Kaesang Pangarep, president of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI). According to him, both successfully launched independent companies at a young age.
The Aufaa Business Plan concerned the purchase of two ESEMKA BIMA model vehicles, at the price of approximately 150 million RPs. This plan would have been thwarted because the specific car model he intended to acquire would have been produced. ARIF maintains that AUFAA has therefore undergone potential financial losses of at least P300 million.
In addition, ARIF said that during their presidential mandate, Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin made a wish to develop the ESEMKA car in a national vehicle provided for mass production, in particular in Surakarta. “We demand it. AUFAA wants to establish his business,” said Arif.
While being president, Jokowi inaugurated the assembly plant of the ESEMKA car located in Boyolali, in the center of Java, on September 6, 2019. During the inauguration ceremony, Jokowi stressed the importance of supporting domestic products and suggested that the caricale Esemka deserved the generalized adoption by the Indonesian public.
“I will not force anyone to buy it, but after inspecting it personally and testing them, it is indeed good. It is therefore compulsory to consider buying it, especially if opt for imported products seems excessive,” said Jokowi.
ARIF continued by saying that PT Solo Manufaktur Kreasi is included as a defendant because the company holds the responsibility for the production and distribution of ESEMKA cars in Indonesia. He added that he and his client had made several visits to the Esemka factory in Boyolali, observing that the installation seemed to be deserted.
“We frequently pass the factory with the intention of buying. If they become available, we will buy them,” said Arif.
Jokowi's legal team has not yet received a mandate concerning the trial
The legal team of the 7th President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, said that it had not yet received a mandate or official authorization from the former president to respond to this violation of the prosecution.
Yakup Hasibuan, member of the Jokowi legal advisor, said that detailed discussions concerning the Esemka car trial had not taken place. “There was no in -depth discussion [on this matter]”He said when he met with his team after visiting Jokowi's residence in Solo, Central Java, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
He said he had not been officially appointed legal representation specifically for this case. “Not specifically on this subject,” confirmed Yakup, who is also the son of the coordination of Indonesia for legal, human rights, immigration and correctional services. However, Yakup mentioned that his team was aware of the trial file.
“Yes, we have certainly heard of it, but we have not yet seen the details of the case. In addition, it is still a holiday in Eid now,” he said.
Ryanthie septia De Solo contributed to the drafting of this article.
