Trump wants to play the market hero. But economic damage is caused

New York CNN –

I guess they say it was the biggest day in financial history, said President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon. Later, in a warm moment of the MIC, he said to a senator who was facing the increase of almost seven percentage points. Nobodys has never heard of it. It's going to be a record.

It was a historic day, indeed the third best day in the history of the S&P 500. After Trump announced that he had put a 90 -day break on most of the new prices (less in China), the DOW added 2,900 points, almost 8%. The S&P 500 has climbed 9.5%, its best day since 2008, and the Nasdaq had its second best day, increasing by more than 12%.

And all thanks to Trump, the guy whose extreme agenda (and the contradictory messaging around him) has become a knot flowing around the neck of the global financial markets which were about to enter a spiral of misfortune.

The reaction of the wall streets to its reversal on the prices is not a tour of victory for investors, it is an empowerment for oxygen. The prices of assets remain much lower than what they were a week ago, before Trump announces the prices.

Last week cost American actions 6 billions of dollars of value when market players were preparing for an extremely uncertain future, knowing that the president is inclined to remove the carpet under their feet.

Trump clearly likes Green Sea on the TV stock ticker. But that will take much more than a day of gains in shares to cancel the damage to the economy and the reputation of the Americas that its policies have made.

My feeling here is that the (American) economy is still likely to fall into the recession, given the level of simultaneous shock that its absorbed, Joe Brusuelas, chief economist of the Consulting Consulting RSM, told CNNS Alicia Wallace. All this is to temporarily postpone what will probably be a series of taxes on punitive imports on American commercial allies.

The new plan is hardly a complete retirement. It leaves in place some of its historical and the most aggressive prices in place, including tariffs of 10% on all imports of all imports in the United States and increased prices on Chinese imports to 125%. Still in place are 25% of prices on certain goods in Mexico and Canada and 25% prices on steel and aluminum imports.

Over the next three months, the White House expects dozens of governments trying to come to the negotiating table to hammer longer -term transactions a process that would even overwhelm the most disciplined white house, given the complexity that these trade agreements generally need.

Before the Trump Tariff break, RSM increased its 55% recession rates against 20%. Brusuelas said the recession should occur in the coming months.

This is because companies have already felt the shock offer and increase prices in accordance with the promises of white houses.

Based on anecdotal discussions, I had with customers whose many of them will choose just to leave the products on the quays that they do not have the cash reserves to pay the tax, said Brusuelas.

A choir of economists and analysts also kept champagne on the ice.

Even if the administration decides to defuse global trade wars and to focus on other political areas, was still not out of the woods, wrote Christian Hoffman, responsible for fixed income titles at Thornburg Investment Management, in an email. The uncertainty remains exceptionally high and our attention will move away from the tweets of the presidents and will return to the economic data to assess the damage that has been caused.

Technological investor Dan Ives said that Trumps' announcement was the news that everyone on the street was waiting for. But he called for the trade war with China an epic debacle that has already made real damage to the economy.

Goldman Sachs economists have said that the chances of a recession, although slightly lower after Wednesday's quarter -sea, are still high, at around 45%. Basically, a reversal of parts.

One of the sons that the White House has shot recently is that Trump will not be moved by the stock market that the pricing policy was too important to rehabilitate the economy of the Americas.

But clearly, prevails over the long -standing fixation on the market as a barometer of its presidency has not disappeared.

On Monday, as the actions broke down, a mysterious tweet apparently missed on a 90 -day pricing aid plan briefly transformed the market into a wild shock. The rally lasted only a few minutes, while the White House rejected the rumor, which ended up on a Chyron CNBC, like false news.

But the Blip offered an overview of what would happen if Trump decided to put a little in the flowing node, giving companies, government leaders and investors to catch his breath and make a plan.

Indeed, while the market opened its doors on Wednesday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social that it is the perfect time to buy !!! A few hours later, his pricing plans were pending and the markets immediately became positive.

The president told CNNS Jeff Zelery that he had decided to institute the 90 -day break because he thought that people jumped a little from the line, they became Yippy.

I was looking at the bond market, said Trump. The bond market is very delicate. I looked at him. But if you look at him now, it's beautiful.

Of all the financial warning panels distressing merchants during last week, the behavior of the bond markets was by far the most scary.

In normal times, stocks and obligations do not fall simultaneously. When investors are nervous, they tend to put their money in shelters such as the obligations of the US Treasury, which increases the prices of bonds.

It did not happen. Instead, investors around the world have unloaded shares and bonds at the same time, lowering equity prices and bond yields (which pass in conversely prices) to draw higher.

It is a huge red flag, for various reasons. This could mean that investors question the stability of American governments in the long term. This could also mean that investors who have lost a ton of money on the market are under pressure to strengthen species to cover their positions. Or this could be a sign that the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, a former oral oral, essentially called convulsions, a course of a popular arbitration strategy known as the basic trade which is based on the use of money charges borrowed to buy cash obligations.

Whatever the cause, this bond market distress signal is only offset by a handful of times in the most recent history being in 2020 and 2008. (Remember what happened then?)

The bond market has frightened the president, Ed Yardeni, president of Mardeni Research, told CNNS Matt Egan. Bond's vigilants shouted that they were satisfied with what was going on and that there was potential for a recession.

