Politics
Guess the new government strategy on Trump's pricing maneuvers
Jakarta –
Donald Trump Rear maneuver. Now he will postpone the import prices policy he had just announced to all countries except China. Quote CnnThis break will be for the next 90 days.
Meanwhile, especially for China, Trump not only continues to implement policy, but also adds its value to 125%. Trump's attitude was based on China's response which imposed a counter-political in the United States by increasing the value of imports on American goods.
“Based on the lack of respect demonstrated by China on the world market, I raise the price loaded in China by the United States to 125%, it applies immediately,” said Trump in his download of the social media quoted by CNN, Thursday (4/4/2025).
Indonesia, which is included in the list of imported import tax relaxation countries, always sends representatives to meet the American through the American commercial representative (USTR). Based on the latest information, the trip to 3 ministers will be made, namely the Minister of Coordination of the Economy AIRANGGA HARTARTOMinister of Finance SRI MULYANIAnd the Minister of Foreign Affairs Invisiono will be held next week.
Previously, it was known that Indonesia preferred diplomacy to respond to reciprocal tariff policies rather than confrontation, just like China and the European Union. By a number of parties, this is considered something that should be done, because Indonesia will risk a great risk if it does not seek a “peaceful path” of this condition.
This was also revealed by the president of the commission of representatives of the Xi Mukhamad Misbakhun House of Representatives supported Prabowo's decision. Because, according to him, the impact of new additional prices in the United States will certainly affect Indonesia export performance. This results in pressure on companies oriented towards export.
Then, how can Indonesia be able to minimize the effects of the American import pricing policies? Is it true that the activity of economic diplomacy which will be carried out by Indonesia will be considered by America, after the declaration of Trump which mobilized the countries which expect a tariff exemption from imports? detiksore Will examine it more deeply with the president of the XI Commission of the House of Representatives, Mukhamad Misbakhun.
Turning to another subject, Detiksore will join detikjateng To examine more deeply the legal affair that led to the name of Joko Widodo. As reported by Detikjateng, a resident of Laweyan, Solo City, AUFA LUQMANA RE continued the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the solo manufacturing PT KREASI (SMK) via the Solo District Court (PN). AUFA requested default RP compensation. 300 million.
“The request is, declaring that the defendants could not hold their promises in terms of cars production Esemka Massively, it is therefore classified as a default act. The applicant said legal interests were disadvantaged so that the defendants demanded that the lowest price of the ESEMKA collection car is 150 million rupees each. Because he wants to buy two cars, it's rp
How are you? Follow the report of the publisher Detikjateng in Indonesia at the moment.
Meanwhile, to close this edition, Firman Marihot will return to Detiksore to discuss investment science and financial planning. As it is hot in the global monetary world, Firman will invite young investors to be more careful to see the risks caused by American import prices in the world of investment. What to do? Is there a hidden opportunity in this urgency? Discover the cat in Sunsetalk.
