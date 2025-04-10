Can Trump and Xi defuse trade war?

In a Post social post On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump interrupted the World War of the Trade he launched last week, giving almost all countries a 90 -day stay on the new higher American prices that had entered into force a few hours earlier. But a country has been left out.

China said Trump would see its rate rate drawing up to 125%, due to the lack of respect for China has shown in global markets, while all other countries have received a modified rate of 10%. The new tariff hike on China is the third round in less than a week of fast climbing which, according to experts, can take much more time to reverse.

As irregular as decision-making prevails, it is not surprising that Washingtons's trade has now shrunk, at least temporarily, to an American-Chinese trade war. Trump and his advisers have long identified China as the first offender in a faded global trade system, pouring subsidized goods in the United States. And Chinese President Xi Jinping Drew Trumps Ire as the only leader who dared to turn with reprisals in response to the announcement of Trump prices last Wednesday.

Recalling the trade war will be difficult for two countries led by leaders with substantial ego and a largely uncontrolled power. During last week, when the trade battle has strengthened day by day, the two governments tried to get started as having the upper hand.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has declared in several statements that it would not give us in us intimidation. Chinese state media and official declarations point out that Beijing is ready to resist the storm, even if it shave its GDP growth this year Already of lukewarm economic fund.

They have a bunker that they have built for this moment. They are in the bunker, and if Im Xi Jinping, I feel much more comfortable than Donald Trump today, Melanie Hart, principal director of Global China Hub of the Atlantic, told journalists during a press briefing on Wednesday before the break, stressing the national innovation.

And for all the power that Trump has concentrated, it is even more vulnerable to the pressures of the US markets and electorate compared to XI, which has arisen an unrivaled status since the time of Mao Zedong.

I think China is probably better placed to endure the pain, since it is an autocracy. I think that in the United States, you will start to hear many consumer rumors when we see price increases in supermarkets and retail stores, said Wendy Cutler, vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former negotiator at the Office of the American Commercial Representative (USTR).

The question is then: will the countries expect to reach a point where economic pain becomes unbearable, or can they take a shortcut to negotiations?

Although prices are likely to hit China stronger China since it exports more goods to the United States, they will also be felt in the United States. China has already coupled with 84% of total rates In the United States, and it is likely to retaliate against the price announcement of 125% of trumps with more ammunition.

I think that the two parties have now almost exhausted the price tool, since the prices are so high now that very little trade, if necessary, will take place between the United States and China, said Cutler, adding that Beijing will probably affect other measures of its arsenal, such as sanctions on American companies.

As part of the existing Chinese prices on American imports, US Farmers of Trumps Trumps were certain of employment. The East sector delegate on trade with China, which is one of the largest buyers in the world of agricultural goods and in 2023 The largest market for American agricultural exports, in particular for soy.

Were in a difficult period with the agricultural economy, already, and injuring exports in combination with the agricultural economy already in difficulty is very dangerous and very frightening for us in [agriculture]Caleb Ragland, president of the American Soybean Association, said HOOSIER AG today.

American farmers have already felt the pain of commercial wars. During the first term of Trumps, his trade war with China cost the industry more than $ 27 billion in lost agricultural exports between 2018 and 2019 to offer its administration to offer a bailout of $ 28 billion to help bring it.

US Secretary for Agriculture Brooke Rollins has saidThe Trump administration makes farmers think a similar aid now, even if, she added, in such a period of uncertainty in terms of what it looks like. The objective is that we will not need to do it at all, that these changes and the realignment of the economy will result in an unprecedented air of prosperity for all Americans, but especially for our farmers and our breeders, she said Bloomberg News Wednesday.

However, even if the Trump administration throws farmers another emergency rescue buoy, other damage will be more difficult to undo. The American agricultural sector has lost a substantial share of market for soybeans in Brazil after prevailing over the First Trade War, and Chinese buyers can continue to seek elsewhere if the trade war continues to intensify.

In the end, Josh Lipsky, the main director of the Geoeconomics center of the Atlantic councils, said now that the two countries are dug, it should be, I think, significant economic pain, either in the financial markets or in the real economy, on both sides before the two countries extend an olive branch. The main indicators to be monitored in the United States will be in the real economy, which suffers from the labor market and the country is approaching a recession due to the trade war. Real economy indicators have passed in a shocking way compared to forecasts just after the election, this is what can change the calculation, he said.

Trump still hopes that Beijing will engrave under pressure from his growing prices before this point. At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Trump said that he was still open to an agreement with China, but he suggested that the burden was on Beijing.

China wants to conclude an agreement. They just don't know how to do it, you know. They are proud people. And President XI is a proud man. I know him very well, and they don't really know how to go, but they will understand it, he said. An agreement will be concluded with China.

Despite the friction, Trump said he was still ready to meet Xi, but again he wants to see the The Chinese chief comes to him. I think that President XI is a man who knows exactly what to be done. He knows exactly what to be done. I think I will receive a phone call at some point, and I have a good start for shopping, Trump told journalists at a separate event from the Oval Office.

The Chinese side would have struggle To find an interlocutor in the Trump administration, but such a rear channel would be critical, allowing both sides to come to the table simultaneously and therefore save face, said Cutler.

To successfully revive the talks, Beijing will have to be ready to offer an important package to the Trump team, said Mark Wu, director of the Harvard University Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies and former USTR's main advisor under the Biden administration.

I think that the Trump administration has clearly said, even if you have not fulfilled the terms of the last transaction, were always ready to start in negotiations with you, but they will have to see much more that, perhaps on the table, especially since the terms of the last transaction have not been fully concluded, he said. In the so-called phase one agreement, negotiated at the end of the First Trump Trade War with China in 2020, China is committed to buying a Additional $ 200 billion in goods And the United States services within two years, which Beijing has not reached.

Wednesday, when they were asked what Trump would like China to do, the American president replied: I will tell China what it is, not you.

This can be for a while, and several additional climbing cycles, before the two parties reach a point where they can seriously discuss the real contours of a new trade agreement. The tragedy is that the United States and China are large enough savings to support this type of war of attrition, said Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas.

The attrition wars eventually end and the dead ends are broken unexpectedly, he added. Timing is difficult to predict. What is certain is that the United States and China will both be bad on the other side.